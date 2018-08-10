Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clogged roads around Accrington Stanley’s ground could become permit-only following matchday complaints from residents.

Laneside estate residents have complained they are having to park up to half a mile away from their homes when matches are on at the Wham Stadium due to extra vehicles.

Resident Stuart Thompson, 41, said: “We have had a driveway for our cars built at the back of the house but on more than one occasion it’s been blocked by football fans’ cars.

“The way some of them park is dangerous. We won’t let our children play out when Stanley are at home as the traffic is so busy on quiet residential roads.

“I would support residents’ parking but only if there was no cost to us.”

At 3pm on Saturday on West Crescent near the stadium, cars could be seen parked straddling the corner junction of the road and in every available space on the road.

Milnshaw councillor Paul Cox is campaigning on behalf of residents for residents-only parking around the stadium.

He said: “On match days the Laneside estate is gridlocked with vehicles as very narrow roads are clogged with traffic.

“I have been in touch with several residents who have informed me they often have to park almost half a mile from their home on some days. Any visit to the site would clearly show the infrastructure of the estate simply cannot sustain this.

“In fact I believe this is the only football league ground in Lancashire that does not have resident-only parking. We are all behind the club but we also have to appreciate that many residents need access to their properties, and match day parking is a huge problem.

“Permit parking would give local people a fair chance and help reduce around an estate that has already suffered ill thought out traffic restrictions.”

Coun Cox said he would be urging the county council to introduce restrictions.

The situation has not been helped with the nearby field at Accrington Girls and Ladies FC no longer available for parking.

A notice pinned on the locked gate by Accrington Community Sports Club, stated: “We are not allowed to offer the car park facility for fans. We are working with Hyndburn council to try and resolve this issue as soon as possible.”