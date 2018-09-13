Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says his team need to start keeping clean sheets if they’re to stand any chance of having a successful campaign this season.

The Reds are yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season, with their most recent game seeing them draw 1-1 at home to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Coleman admits that his side also need to be better in attack, but has stressed that it is defensively where the team need to improve the most.

“We need to strive to get the clean sheets. That’s what is stopping us winning games because we’re scoring goals in every game but we’re not keeping them out at the other end,” he said.

“Every game we’ve played at home we’ve finished the stronger of the two teams, so it shows we’re doing it right but we’ve got to start winning these games at home.

“We missed good chances against Burton and could have been 2-0 up before they scored.

"They passed the ball well and when they scored they got their tails up and created a few more chances, but they didn’t really trouble our goalkeeper too much.

“They drove through the middle of us to get the goal and after that there was a bit of a lull and we felt sorry for ourselves for half an hour, and we’ve got to knock that out of ourselves.

“When we scored we looked like we would get another, but their goalkeeper has made a great save at the end and

we couldn’t find the winner.”

The point against Burton means that Stanley have drawn their last three league games in a row, along with four of their last five, leaving them 10th in the League One table.

They’ll now look to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Highbury on Saturday to take on Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood have made a good start to the season under new manager Joey Barton, with the team sitting in sixth place after winning three, drawing three and losing one of their seven games so far.

They had a 1-1 draw at Sunderland in their last match.