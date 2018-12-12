Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England footballer David Dunn was the special guest at the Accrington Lions Charity Boxing Dinner.

More than 200 people packed into the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors for the event which was celebrating its 50th year.

A special presentation was made to the ex-boxers from Lancashire Constabulary Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) who have been associated with the event since it started in 1968.

Guests were treated to ten bouts organised by John Brindle at Clayton ABC and Purves Ali.

Purves said it was a ‘massive success’ and raised ‘plenty of money for local charities’.

He said: “It was absolutely brilliant, fantastic.

“David Dunn was our star guest and he has been coming to the event for the last few years.

“We did a special presentation to the ex-boxers from Lancashire Constabulary ABC. We brought them into the ring at the start for an acknowledgment and appreciation.

“The club run by Arthur Walsh and he worked with the Lions from day one to put on these boxing shows. All ten fights were fantastic, the food was great and everyone had a top night.”