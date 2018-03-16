Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited Stanley fans are over the moon after their beloved Reds made a little piece of history this week.

Accrington Stanley’s supporters boss has told the town if you haven’t been to a game ‘you don’t know what you’re missing’ as they stormed to the top of League 2, their highest position since reformation 50 years ago.

Many fans will make no apologies for staring at the league table in disbelief for the past week after the team’s thrilling last-gasp winner in the top-of-the- table clash at Luton saw them hit the summit with ten games left to play.

There’s certain to be an expectant atmosphere when the Reds take on Forest Green Rovers at 3pm on Saturday and the club are encouraging those new to the club, or fans who have maybe drifted away, to attend the Wham Stadium and get behind the league leaders.

Peter Leatham, chairman of the supporters’ club, said: “I must admit I’ve had a few lingering looks at the league table since I got back from Luton. This is the highest we’ve ever been but the job’s not done yet.

“The club is doing all it can to encourage people down to the stadium and there are special prices for the Forest Green game and the rearranged home game against Yeovil on April 17. All I would say to people from Hyndburn who’ve maybe never been before is you don’t know what you’re missing.

“It’s a fantastic family afternoon or evening out and the entertainment is great value. The people of Accrington are a massive part of the club.”

Prices for Saturday’s 3pm kick off and the Yeovil game next month are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and a pound for under-12s.

Stanley season ticket holder Daniel O’Rourke, 19, from Clayton-le-Moors, was among the fans who travelled down to Luton.

He describes Stanley as a ‘special club’.

He said: “Stanley has a different feel, the fans are part of everything. The players and staff come into the bar after games and mix with the fans. It’s a great relationship. This run we’re on is brilliant - but I don’t want us to get too ahead of ourselves.

“It’s great to follow the club at the moment. It was pandemonium when we scored at the end. Strangers were jumping on each other and hugging.”

Stanley’s former chief executive has also expressed his delight at the club’s current momentum.

Rob Heys, now a senior figure at Macclesfield Town - themselves sitting proudly atop the National League - added his voice to those wishing the club well. He said: “I’m so delighted that Stanley have gone top of the league. They’re not promoted yet but they’ve given themselves a great chance.

“The success of the last few months shows that it’s not all down to money.

“Stanley are showing there’s a different way to do things that gives you results. Every time the club has been promoted a lot of people have thought that they’ve reached their level but the club have carried on achieving.

“There’s so many people at the club who work so hard and I’m thrilled for the long suffering supporters to see them at the top.”

