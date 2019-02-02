Burnley have found themselves on the wrong end of a major decision against Southampton.
Ashley Barnes appeared to be fouled in the penalty area but the hosts claim for a penalty fell on deaf ears. It continues the Clarets almost 70 game wait for a penalty. Speaking on BT Sport, former referee Peter Walton said of the decision:
“I think it’s a penalty kick. Barnes has just gone in front of McCarthy and he’s gone straight through him.
"It’s a penalty and he certainly shouldn’t have been booked for diving. Referees do take into context the reaction and they don’t necessarily get booked for that reaction.
"It’s the secondary reaction that they get cautioned for. If you take Wilfried Zaha, he had plenty of time to think about what he was doing in midweek and got a deserved yellow card. Barnes was a bit more passionate, a reaction, and then he calms down afterwards.”
It’s unlikely that Anthony Taylor will be welcome in Burnley anytime soon, and here are what fans are saying about his decision…
Can you appeal a yellow card?!— Sam (@samBFC442) February 2, 2019
STINKER absolute STINKER of a decision. WTF do these referees do all week? #twitterclarets #StonewallPen— Duncan Forrester (@DE_Forrester) February 2, 2019
last time Burnley were awarded a penalty #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/sE38Vd5OzH— Daniel Bentley (@DJBentley) February 2, 2019
Will a key decision ever go our way? #twitterclarets— Dan Barnes (@DanBarnesSport) February 2, 2019
What did I say? #twitterclarets https://t.co/FwWTh7Tspj— Have Burnley Had A Penalty Yet? (@BurnleyPenalty) February 2, 2019
Unreal how the ref hasn’t given that pen. Linesman looking straight at it ♂️ watched all the replays, just cannot see how he hasn’t given it, then to book #ashleybarnes #amateurhour #twitterclarets— Anthony Hoyle (@antJH7) February 2, 2019