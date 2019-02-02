Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley have found themselves on the wrong end of a major decision against Southampton.

Ashley Barnes appeared to be fouled in the penalty area but the hosts claim for a penalty fell on deaf ears. It continues the Clarets almost 70 game wait for a penalty. Speaking on BT Sport, former referee Peter Walton said of the decision:

“I think it’s a penalty kick. Barnes has just gone in front of McCarthy and he’s gone straight through him.

"It’s a penalty and he certainly shouldn’t have been booked for diving. Referees do take into context the reaction and they don’t necessarily get booked for that reaction.

"It’s the secondary reaction that they get cautioned for. If you take Wilfried Zaha, he had plenty of time to think about what he was doing in midweek and got a deserved yellow card. Barnes was a bit more passionate, a reaction, and then he calms down afterwards.”

It’s unlikely that Anthony Taylor will be welcome in Burnley anytime soon, and here are what fans are saying about his decision…

Can you appeal a yellow card?! — Sam (@samBFC442) February 2, 2019

STINKER absolute STINKER of a decision. WTF do these referees do all week? #twitterclarets #StonewallPen — Duncan Forrester (@DE_Forrester) February 2, 2019

last time Burnley were awarded a penalty #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/sE38Vd5OzH — Daniel Bentley (@DJBentley) February 2, 2019

Will a key decision ever go our way? #twitterclarets — Dan Barnes (@DanBarnesSport) February 2, 2019

What did I say? #twitterclarets https://t.co/FwWTh7Tspj — Have Burnley Had A Penalty Yet? (@BurnleyPenalty) February 2, 2019