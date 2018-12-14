Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley have announced the club has completed the purchase of the land at the Wham Stadium.

The land the club's ground sits on was previously owned by Hyndburn Council, with Stanley paying a lease.

The club's chairman Andy Holt posted a series of tweets on Friday morning confirming the news that the land now belonged to the club.

He wrote: "I have just signed this document and now Accrington Stanley owns the land the club sits on. The price was fixed and assessed independently, I asked for no favour from Hyndburn Council. They have been smashing and only want the best for the towns club."

Holt added he was simply 'fixing the roof while the sun shines' with Stanley sitting in mid-table in EFL League One after winning the League Two title last season.

According to Mr Holt's tweets, the ground has been secured with a loan based on a future payment for former striker Kayden Jackson following his move to Championship side Ipswich Town.

In a statement on the Accrington Stanley website , Mr Holt said: “It means, if the club does ever hit hard times again, they do not have to pay a lease on the land. It cost £400,000 and an interest rate of three per cent until the debt is settled which will be soon.

“It’s your club, your town and now your land.”