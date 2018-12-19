Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elliott Bennett has been playing through the pain barrier for a couple of weeks now but is set for some time out following a slight fracture in his 4 metatarsal. The winger missed the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough and will be targeting a return within 4-6 weeks. Bennett has featured in 18 games in the Championship season but is yet to score for Rovers.

Following a stuttering start to his career at Blackburn, a knee injury halted any progress for Ben Gladwin back in November 2017 - ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Things seemed to be on the up for the former QPR man when he was able to participate in pre-season again this year, only for the midfielder to suffer another setback that required surgery on his knee. Now targeting a return after the New Year, Gladwin will be hoping to get his Blackburn career back on track and show the fans what he can do.

Dominic Samuel is likely to miss the rest of the season following his anterior cruciate ligament injury. The striker, who arrived from Reading last summer, scored 3 goals in League One for Rovers and showed promising signs until losing his place in the starting line-up to Danny Graham. Since then the forward has often been used off the bench but suffered the setback against his former club the Royals in a 2-2 draw in August.

Midfielder Jacob Davenport’s frustrating start to life at Ewood Park continues as he has suffered yet another injury setback. Davenport, 19, signed a four-year deal from Manchester City in the summer but has yet to feature in Tony Mowbray's match-day squad – and his absence is set to continue in to the New Year with a thigh strain picked up in training. The talented playmaker did manage three appearances with the U-23 side back in October, which included a goal against Liverpool, before his latest injury.