Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goalkeepers

1. David Raya - The Barcelona born shot-stopper progressed through the club's academy and impressed on loan at Southport before taking up the number one shirt for Rovers. David Raya has impressed since becoming Rovers’ first choice keeper with his incredible reflexes and started all but one game in last season's promotion to the Championship.

13. Jayson Leutwiler - Joining from Shrewsbury at the start of last season, Canadian international Jayson Leutwiler, who worked under boss Tony Mowbray at Middlesbrough, provides competition between the sticks. The towering keeper stepped in for the injured David Raya in the 1-0 win against QPR this season.

33. Andrew Fisher - The young goalkeeper has yet to make his debut for Rovers but has featured on the bench a handful of times. The youngster is a product of the academy and a regular for Damien Johnson's development squad.

Defenders

2. Ryan Nyambe - Making his debut at the age of 17 back in 2015, the Namibian-born full-back has been a regular under Tony Mowbray. The versatile defender possess great physical attributes and uses his pace to devastating effect down the right-hand side. Also capable at centre half – the academy product has showed impressive potential for a young player.

3. Derrick Williams - Following a move from Bristol City, and an impressive 17/18 campaign for Rovers, Derrick Williams received his first international cap for the Republic of Ireland in May. The left-back, who was the supporters Player of the Year back in the 16/17 season, can also fill in at centre-half gets forward well from defence.

(Image: Getty Images)

14. Charlie Mulgrew - The club captain joined from Celtic in the summer of 2016 and has played a vital role in the rebuilding of Blackburn Rovers. A set-piece specialist, who notched 14 league goals from centre-back last season, adds a composed element to the Blackburn defence and is often involved with the start of building play from the back.

17. Amari'i Bell - A full-back with an attacking presence, Amari’I Bell joined the Blues from Fleetwood in January last season after a long-standing admiration from Tony Mowbray. Often competing for the left-back position with Derrick Williams, Bell was rewarded for his performances last season by achieving a place in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

25. Paul Downing - In an attempt to bolster his defensive options for the League One season, Mowbray opted to bring Paul Downing in from MK Don's on loan - and he was a revelation. Starting alongside Charlie Mulgrew for the first half of the season, with Darragh Lenihan missing out through injury, Downing played a key role in securing promotion - earning himself a permanent move along the way.

26. Darragh Lenihan - The central defender was capped for his national side last season following a brilliant comeback from a broken metatarsal in August 2017, missing half of the promotion-winning season. Since his return, rock-solid Darragh Lenihan has become a mainstay in the Rovers side, forming a partnership with skipper Charlie Mulgrew at the heart of Rovers' defence. Equally capable of slotting into central midfield, Lenihan got his first Rovers goal in the final game of last season against Oxford United.

Midfielders

27. Lewis Travis - The fact Tony Mowbray didn't allow Lewis Travis out on loan this summer suggest how highly rated the youngster is. The combative midfielder, who has also featured in defence, made the step up to first-team football last year and has featured off the bench in the Championship this season. Although a loan move in January may not be out of the question, Travis clearly has something to offer to the Rovers side.

4. Harrison Reed - Since joining on loan from Southampton, Harrison Reed has become something of a fan favourite. The tenacious, but talented, midfielder excelled on loan at Norwich last season and has already notched two goals in blue and white, featuring either in the centre of the park or coming off the right wing and based on his early form Rovers' fans will be hoping the loan will become permanent.

(Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

5. Jack Rodwell - A former Premier League winner and England international, Jack Rodwell joined Rovers on a free transfer with a wealth of experience. Although primarily used as a centre back in his opening months at Blackburn, Rodwell has played the majority of his career in central midfield and gives Tony Mowbray a number of options as the former Sunderland midfielder looks to revitalise his career.

6. Richie Smallwood - Donned 'The King of Ewood', hard-working midfielder Smallwood was an integral cog in Blackburn's promotion back to the Championship. The box-to-box midfielder learnt his trade at Middlesbrough under Tony Mowbray before stints at Rotherham and Scunthorpe before making the switch to Lancashire and scored a pivotal goal away at Fleetwood last season. Anchoring the midfield, the engine and prowess of Smallwood has delighted the fans in a short space of time.

8. Joe Rothwell - The former Manchester United youth graduate left Oxford United to join Tony Mowbray's side this summer. The talented midfielder, who looks to pick up the ball from deep and drive the ball forward was a long-term target for the Blackburn boss who finally got his man ahead of the Championship season and has featured mainly from the bench.

22. Ben Gladwin - Following a promising pre-season, Ben Gladwin's Rovers career has been stunted by a number of long-term knee injuries. The midfielder joined from QPR last summer and has an impressive record in front of goal at his former clubs that include the likes of Swindon Town.

23. Bradley Dack - Since his arrival from Gillingham for £750,000, Bradley Dack has become the main man for Blackburn Rovers. The tricky talisman, often deployed behind the striker, has won the League One Player of the Year award twice and notched an impressive 18 goals in all competitions for Blackburn last year. His raw talent often turns something of nothing into a goal scoring opportunity.

18. Jacob Davenport – The youngster arrived at Blackburn this summer on a four-year-deal from Manchester City and comes with high hopes. However, yet to make an appearance at First Team level due to injury, Jacob Davenport must wait for his chance to impress. The technical central midfielder looks to dictate play from central areas and creates opportunities for his forwards.

28. Willem Tomlinson - Another youngster on the cusp of First Team football, Willem Tomlinson made his debut for Rovers against Manchester United in the FA Cup two seasons ago. Since then, the combative midfielder that possesses a rocket of a shot has always looked calm and composed when stepping into the side.

29. Corry Evans - One of Rovers more long-term players, Evans signed back in 2013 from Hull City. The consistent Northern Irish international often looks to dictate play in front of the back four and although he has had his fair share of injury problems, Evans has formed a solid partnership with Richie Smallwood in midfield.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

31. Elliott Bennett - Versatile midfielder Elliott Bennett joined from Norwich back in 2016 and has firmly positioned himself as one of the main men in his two years at the club. Predominantly a winger, but can feature at full back or central midfield, Bennett has a habit of scoring spectacular efforts from long range, including the 2016-17 Rovers goal of the season against Blackpool.

32. Craig Conway - The Scottish winger nicknamed the 'Bull' has had an impressive career in the blue and white halves of Lancashire. Seen as more of an old fashioned winger, Conway's delivery from wide and technical ability is one of the main reasons he was rewarded with a fresh contract at the end of last season.

45. Kasey Palmer - The Chelsea starlet joined Rovers on loan for the season this summer and with pace to burn and an array of skills it is clear to see what Tony Mowbray sees in the youngster. With a wealth of Championship experience and a talent for beating men, Palmer can operate in any of the attacking positions and has represented England at numerous youth levels.

Forwards

7. Adam Armstrong - Following his outstanding performances since joining Blackburn on loan in the second part of last season, Adam Armstrong has been an instant hit with the fans. Lightning fast and with an eye for goal, the Geordie hit nine goals in as many games last season, usually operating from out wide and cutting in and his move to the club was made permanent this summer.

9. Dominic Samuel - A powerful forward who makes his presence known, Dominic Samuel had a positive start since his move from Reading, grabbing five goals for the club last season. However, following an impressive pre-season, Samuel has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

(Image: John Rushworth/PhotoEye.co.uk)

10. Danny Graham - The well-travelled target man has established himself as Rovers main striking option since his arrival from Sunderland back in 2016. Hitting double figures in his last two seasons at the club, and is well on his way this season, the former Premier League striker has struck up a remarkable partnership with Bradley Dack and his ability in front of goal is second to none in the team.

19. Ben Brereton - Arriving with a high expectation, the exciting youth prospect is set to make his loan move permanent in January. Tall and pacey, the striker made waves at Nottingham Forest before his move to Ewood Park. An England youth international, there is clearly a lot of potential for Brereton that he can hopefully realise at Blackburn.

24. Joe Nuttall - A product of the Manchester City youth academy, Joe Nuttall started his professional career at Aberdeen before making the move down to Blackburn. Since then, the prolific striker has put the youth leagues to the sword and even got himself a couple of goals for the First Team last season. A tall presence in the box, Nuttall has years on his side as he aims to break into the starting 11.