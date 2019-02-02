Blackburn Rovers had a rollercoaster trip to Griffin Park on Saturday as they took on Brentford.

Rovers raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Bradley Dack and Danny Graham, but things didn’t improve from there, in fact they got considerably worse. Five unanswered goals from the home side record, what seemed on paper, a comfortable win and ended a four-game winning run for Rovers.

What will undeniably concern fans and manager Tony Mowbray is the sense of inevitability that came after Brentford’s opener. Injuries to Dack and Graham made things worse and the hope now is that neither are serious.

Given Brentford were struggling near the relegation places this was a perfect chance for Blackburn to keep up the pace with those planning a late surge into the play-off spots.

Here are how Rovers fans saw today…

 

Dack opens the scoring…

Graham adds a second…

Then Brentford scored and the nerves set in…

Yoann Barbet of Brentford celebrates Ollie Watkins' goal
And by full-time it was 5 and nobody was happy…