Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers had a rollercoaster trip to Griffin Park on Saturday as they took on Brentford.

Rovers raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Bradley Dack and Danny Graham, but things didn’t improve from there, in fact they got considerably worse. Five unanswered goals from the home side record, what seemed on paper, a comfortable win and ended a four-game winning run for Rovers.

What will undeniably concern fans and manager Tony Mowbray is the sense of inevitability that came after Brentford’s opener. Injuries to Dack and Graham made things worse and the hope now is that neither are serious.

Given Brentford were struggling near the relegation places this was a perfect chance for Blackburn to keep up the pace with those planning a late surge into the play-off spots.

Here are how Rovers fans saw today…

Dack opens the scoring…

Graham adds a second…

I’m not saying we’re going up, but we’re going up #RTID — Hot Since 97 (@bennorman100) February 2, 2019

Then Brentford scored and the nerves set in…

Hello darkness my old friend — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) February 2, 2019

And by full-time it was 5 and nobody was happy…

This is what happens when a fluke run of wins masks how poor the squad is. We recruit nobody of note and now if any of those injuries are serious we are well and truly done this season. In particular the lack of a decent back up striker or and CB's.



Truly a Mowbray performance. — KaneEnabled (@KaneEnabled) February 2, 2019

Never came out for the 2nd half.



Just hope Dack and Graham are okay. — Thomas Evans (Follow Back Pro Democracy #FBPD) (@ThomasEvansSDP) February 2, 2019