Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers are set to host an inaugural hall of fame reception this week.

The sold-out event, set up by the Former Players Association, takes place on Thursday and will be held in the reception room at Ewood Park.

The celebratory dinner plans to celebrate the achievements of seven former players - Alan Shearer, Simon Garner, Derek Fazackerley, Bryan Douglas, Ronnie Clayton, Brad Friedel and Bob Crompton.

The select few will be rewarded for their vast achievements during their time at Ewood Park, with the rewards given out by members of the current crop of the Blackburn Rovers team - including Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and David Raya.

The committee, who plan to make this a yearly event, want to see the legends of Rovers rewarded by the man now standing in their shoes. Graham, now Rovers’ main man in attack, will be in the presence of attacking legends such as Garner and Shearer, both in three figures for goals whilst wearing Blue and White.

(Image: PA)

And the onus is very much on players who stand high in the Rovers record book.

Clayton, the man who has made the most FA Cup appearances for Rovers, and Crompton, Rovers oldest ever player, will have family members on hand to accept the award on behalf of the former Rovers legends, while Premier League winner Shearer, record goalscorer Garner, record appearance holder Fazackerley and the other inductees will be on hand to collect their awards.

Former USA goalkeeper Friedel will be rewarded for having the joint most consecutive appearances between the sticks for Rovers, while Fazackerley has more appearances than any other player for Rovers to date.