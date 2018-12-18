Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

1. Mark Howard

Blackpool’s number one, goalkeeper Mark Howard, has been an ever-present figure between the sticks for the Seasiders. Howard returned to the club in the summer, having previously played for the club in 2011/12, and has played all but two of their games in League One this season. The 32-year-old already has 11 clean sheets to his name in all competitions this season, and looks to be a shrewd acquisition from Lancashire rivals Bolton Wanderers.

2. Donervon Daniels

Number two for the Seasiders is defender Donervon Daniels, who returned to the club in August having been released from Wigan Athletic. The 25-year-old made 19 appearances while on loan with Blackpool in 2014, and the physical Montserratian marked his return with a 3-1 win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup. Daniels has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, winning 10 and losing just two, and has played every minute of Blackpool’s last six games, the latest a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road. Daniels has one red card this season, which he picked up in the last minute of a 1-0 win at Plymouth.

3. Nick Wilmer-Anderton

Nick Wilmer-Anderton is number three for Blackpool, and the 22-year-old is currently on loan at fellow League One side Accrington Stanley, where he has made 22 appearances so far this season. The highly-rated midfielder has featured in every eligible league match for Stanley since moving from Blackpool in the summer.

4. Jimmy Ryan

Blackpool secured the services of experienced number four Jimmy Ryan on a two-year deal in 2017, moving from local rivals Fleetwood Town. The Seasiders captain played 36 league games last season, scoring three goals, but is yet to make an appearance for the club so far this season due to a knee injury he suffered in the final game of last season against Rotherham. Having undergone knee surgery in September, Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips says the 30-year-old midfielder is ‘ahead of schedule’ and on course for a return to action in the New Year.

5. Paudie O’Connor

Paudie O’Connor, number five for Blackpool, is a highly-rated defender on loan at the club from Championship side Leeds United. The 21-year-old had a solid run in the side at the start of the season, featuring in the first seven games, but has since dropped out of the team and has been used sparingly by McPhillips. His first of two goals this campaign came in the EFL Trophy against Macclesfield, scoring a last minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw, but the Seasiders then lost on penalties. His second goal came in the EFL Cup against Arsenal in a 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium, only for the defender to then be sent off in the closing stages of the game.

6. Ben Heneghan

Number six is defender Ben Heneghan, who is on loan at the club from Sheffield United. Full-back Heneghan has been a first-team regular for the Seasiders, combining a strong attacking threat down the left with solid defensive capabilities. The 25-year-old has featured 22 times in all competitions this season, contributing massively to the club’s play-off push, losing just four league games so far this campaign. Heneghan has settled into life on the Seaside well, and the former Motherwell player will be pivotal in the Blackpool’s push for promotion.

7. Nathan Delfouneso

Blackpool’s number seven is fan-favourite Nathan Delfouneso, who joined the Seasiders in January 2017 in his fourth spell for the club. The former Aston Villa ace has made 22 appearances this season, scoring five goals - the latest of which being an 87th minute winner in the win over Charlton last weekend having come off the bench just 12 minutes earlier. Delfouneso scored a vital equaliser earlier in the season at high-flyers Peterborough, netting with a stunning effort from the edge of the box to claim a 2-2 draw.

8. Jay Spearing

Blackpool’s number eight, former Liverpool academy product Jay Spearing, penned a new two-year deal at the club in the summer, and the 30-year-old’s experience has been pivotal in the centre of midfield this season. Spearing, currently captaining the side in the absence of Ryan, has been a terrier-like presence in midfield, operating as a solid shield in front of the Pool defence. Spearing played every league game up to Saturdays match against Charlton, which he was ruled out of having twisted his ankle in training. McPhillips reassured fans that the injury was not serious, and the Seasider’s hard-working leader is set to return against Oxford United this weekend.

9. Mark Cullen

Number nine Mark Cullen secured his place in the hearts of Blackpool fans when he fired in a Wembley winner in the League Two play-off final against Exeter City in 2017, along with a semi-final hat-trick over former club Luton Town. Cullen missed the most of last season through injury, and having scored three goals so far this season – including the winner in a 1-0 victory at Plymouth – the 26-year-old has not featured since the FA Cup win at Exeter in November. Having initially picked up a knock, Cullen is set to be out for six weeks with a stress fracture in his leg.

10. Max Clayton

Forward Max Clayton, number 10, is yet to feature in the squad for the Seasiders this season having been ruled out with a long-term hamstring injury. The 24-year-old signed for the club on a free transfer in 2017 having spent three years at Bolton. Clayton came through the youth system at hometown club Crewe Alexandra, making 92 appearances and scoring 16 goals. He helped the club gain promotion from League Two, and also claimed promotion from League One with Bolton.

11. Joe Dodoo

Joe Dodoo signed for Blackpool on a season-long loan from Scottish giants Rangers, and the pacey winger has been a brilliant acquisition. The midfielder has made 16 appearances this season, scoring five goals. The 23-year-old is a bright talent and has provided a big threat going forward, threatening opposition defences with his pace and trickery. Dodoo’s latest strike came in a 2-0 home win over Coventry City, latching onto a long ball to secure his eighth win in a Tangerine shirt.

12. Michael Nottingham

Right-back Michael Nottingham, number 12, has been an inspired signing from Salford City in the summer. The 29-year-old has made 29 appearances this season, scoring two goals in EFL Cup wins over Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley. Nottingham has made seven league starts, but has been used off the bench on nine occasions. McPhillips said it was Nottinham’s final-pass and consistency that has denied him pinning down a regular first team spot, but he is a player showing promise and on the Blackpool boss rates highly. McPhillips has been in no doubt about his athleticism, describing him as a ‘gazelle’.

13. Myles Boney

Young goalkeeper Myles Boney, number 13, penned a professional contract at the club in 2016, and the local academy product has a bright future ahead of him. The 20-year-old made his first team debut in a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy tie at Wigan in 2015, and has regularly featured on the bench this season, making one appearance in a 3-2 win over Accrington in the EFL Trophy.

14. Harry Pritchard

Another summer signing, number 14 Harry Pritchard moved to Blackpool from non-league side Maidenhead United having been voted their Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Season. The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances this season, scoring three goals including the third goal in a 3-2 FA Cup win over Exeter last month. Having spent six years at Maidenhead, Pritchard has adapted well to life in the Football League and the midfielder is more than capable of developing into a key player for Blackpool in the near future.

15. Jordan Thompson

Blackpool’s number 15, Jordan Thompson, penned a two-year deal at the Seasiders in the summer having spent three years at Rangers. The winger has adapted well to life in League One, putting in a number of devastating performances this season. Thompson possesses quality on the ball and has a wonderful cross. He scored against local rivals Fleetwood Town in the 3-2 defeat at Highbury, but his finest display was arguably against Burton Albion last month, when he claimed both a goal and an assist in a vital 3-0 win in their promotion push.

16. Curtis Tilt

Blackpool have the third best defence in League One, conceding just 19 goals in 20 games, and much of this is down to the colossal presence of number 16 Curtis Tilt in the heart of defence. The Seasiders managed to brush off interest in the 27-year-old to keep hold of him in the summer, but sides including Ipswich Town and Rangers are said to be keen on the player in the January transfer window. Tilt is the stereotypical ‘modern centre-half’; his reading of the game, composure on the ball and athleticism make him one of the first names on the teamsheet for McPhillips. Losing him mid-season could have bad consequences, and the Seasiders could Tilt down the table should that be the case. Tilt was forced off against Charlton last week with a hip injury, the extent of which is yet to be confirmed.

17. Ryan McLaughin

Number 17 Ryan McLaughin has been used sparingly this season, making just 11 appearances – half of which in cup competitions. Blackpool secured his services after his contract ran out at Oldham Athletic, where he made 41 league appearances, scoring three goals, in a two-year spell at the club. The solid right-back certainly has potential and poses an overlapping threat going forward.

18. John O’Sullivan

Attacking midfielder John O’Sullivan arrived at Blackpool on a free transfer from League Two side Carlisle United. The former Republic of Ireland international has made 16 appearances this season, scoring one goal in a Football League Trophy defeat to Macclesfield. He has struggled to break into first team plans, making just two league starts this season. He has done a job when called upon, such as in the recent 1-0 win over Scunthorpe, providing a number of vital clearances.

19. Chris Taylor

Number 19, Chris Taylor, provides vital experience in the Seasiders’ changing room. The 31-year-old has made over 400 club appearances, and has featured 12 times this season. The midfielder isn’t shy of a strong tackle and covers a lot of ground, but with three yellow cards already this season, he is susceptible to conceding a foul.

20. Oliver Turton

Versatile defender Oliver Turton, number 20, has been a welcomed addition to the squad, adding essential competition for places. Of his 25 appearances this season, Turton arguably impressed most last week in the victory over Charlton, coming into the side to replace Spearing. Turton’s tracking back and ball recovery were brilliant – the 26-year-old stood up to the plate and produced a fine performance, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable, hard-working member of the team.

21. Armand Gnanduillet

Most fans have a player they don't like coming up against – a physical, nasty player with an eye for goal – but one they would love to have on their team. That player for Blackpool is number 21 Armand Gnanduillet. The importance to the team of Blackpool’s star striker should not be undermined. The top-scoring Frenchman has bagged eight goals in 24 appearances so far this season, including five in his last eight games. Those five goals have all come in wins for Blackpool, and if they are to claim promotion back to the Championship after a four-year absence, Gnanduillet's goal threat will definitely be needed.

The 6ft 4in striker is good in the air and often outmuscles defenders, but the opposite side to his game can be detriment to the team. His sending off in against Fleetwood for pushing James Husband to the ground resulted in a four-game ban for the striker, plus an FA fine for his reaction in the tunnel.

24. Liam Feeney

Number 24 Liam Feeney has developed a know-how of the game through an 11-year career in football, and the 32-year-old has impressed for the Seasiders since moving from Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer. Feeney has featured 19 times in all competitions this season, and the midfielder has also featured at full-back on numerous occasions. He has been another good addition to the squad, adding experience and strength to an impressive Seasiders defence.

25. Callum Guy

Callum Guy, number 25, had an impressive start to his life in a Blackpool shirt, scoring on his debut against Macclesfield in the EFL Trophy. The Derby County loanee has made 15 appearances this season for Blackpool but with just seven league starts has failed to pin down a regular first team spot. He came off the bench to play a stunning through ball to Delfouneso against Charlton last week, setting up a late goal that proved to be the winner.

26. Steve Davies

Number 26 Steve Davies has been given an ultimatum by McPhillips. The striker has been training with Blackpool on non-contract terms since September and after scoring in the EFL Trophy against West Brom Under 21s, he has been given until January to prove his worth to the Blackpool boss. The 30-year-old is a good finisher with both his head and feet, and has added competition to a Blackpool side that has just the 15th best scoring record in League One. But with only two appearances so far this season, it remains to be seen whether his services will be retained.

27. Marc Bola

Having started 16 of Blackpool’s 20 league games so far this season, number 27 Marc Bola is an important presence in the Seasiders’ defence. The 21-year-old, a free transfer in the summer from Arsenal, is constantly powering up and down the left flank, producing dangerous crosses and providing a menacing attacking threat. Wingers rarely get the better of the powerful left-back, and more impressive displays could attract interest from elsewhere come the end of the season.

28. Jack Sims

Number 28 is yet another highly-rated young goalkeeper, 19-year-old Jack Sims. He is still yet to make a first team appearance for Blackpool, but his potential is highly regarded. Sims is currently on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Lancaster City.

29. Finlay Sinclair-Smith

Finlay Sinclair-Smith is number 29, and he is currently out on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Marine. The 18-year-old winger has played 14 games this season, scoring two goals.

32. Rowan Roache

Number 32, forward Rowan Roache, is on loan at National League North side FC United of Manchester. The 18-year-old injured his metatarsal in the first week of pre-season training, and didn’t kick a ball for Blackpool by September. Roache is picking up regular match experience at FC United, which will be vital upon his return to his parent club. The Republic of Ireland youth international was a star performer in a successful Blackpool youth team, constantly getting his name on the scoresheet.

33. Yusifu Ceesay

Number 33 is Yusifu Ceesay, and the 23-year-old is currently on loan at AFC Telford. The Spaniard has good non-league pedigree, and the midfielder will earn vital experience in his loan move which runs until New Year’s Day. Ceesay is a powerful, fast and unorthodox winger, and with a lot of non-league experience, Blackpool fans will be keen to find out whether he can make the jump up to the Football League.

37. Christoffer Mafoumbi

Christoffer Mafoumbi, number 37, is Blackpool’s number two goalkeeper. The Congolese 24-year-old has made five first team appearances this season, the latest of which being the 3-2 FA Cup win over Exeter. Mafoumbi saved a penalty in that win, although he couldn't keep out the rebound, but a smart save ensured the win on the day. Eight years younger than number one Howard, 6ft 4in Mafoumbi has an experienced mentor ahead of him in the pecking order, and he will be hoping to take over as number one in future. A trio of stunning reaction saves in the 1-0 win over Gillingham, his first clean sheet for the club, was fine evidence of the quality he possesses.

39. Joe Bunney

Number 39 Joe Bunney arrived at Bloomfield Road in the summer, moving on a season-long loan spell from Northampton Town. The defender has made five appearances for Blackpool this season having picked up an injury in August that resulted in a two-month lay off from first team action. His return against Accrington in November saw him gain valuable first team match practice, and the 25-year-old defender’s aim now is to work his way back to full fitness – and into McPhillip’s starting 11.