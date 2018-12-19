Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adam Legzdins

One of five senior goalkeeper on Burnley’s books for the 2018/19 season.

Legzdins arrived from Birmingham City as third-choice goalkeeper in the summer of 2017 but he’s never made a first team appearance and has fallen down the pecking order as a result of the arrival of Anders Lindegaard and Joe Hart.

Conor Mitchell

A Northern Ireland Under-21 international goalkeeper who arrived at Turf Moor as a youth team scholar in 2012.

Has been a regular for Burnley Under-23s and is spending 2018/19 on loan with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Aiden Stone

Teenage goalkeeper joined Burnley from non-league side Brocton in July 2017.

Has joined Lancaster City on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

Jimmy Dunne

Former Manchester United youngster joined Burnley in 2016 and has enjoyed a rapid rise in loan moves.

Spent the first half of 2017/18 on loan with Barrow, before impressing in the second half of the season at Accrington Stanley.

Now on loan at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Ollie Younger

A lifelong season ticket holder at Turf Moor who has been with his boyhood club since he was eight years old.

Has been a regular for the Under-23s since 2017/18 and has occasionally travelled with the first team squad.

James Clarke

Centre half who is still a teenager but regularly captains the Under-23s. Signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2018 and is a regular for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s.

Ali Koiki

Athletic left-back Koiki started his youth career with Crystal Palace but was spotted by Burney playing Sunday League football in Croydon in 2016.

Signed his first professional deal in the summer of 2018.

Aiden O’Neill

Australian midfielder who looked to have a big future at Turf Moor when he made three Premier League appearances as an 18-year-old in the early weeks of the 2016/17 season.

But he’s struggled to impress in loan moves with Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town and is now on loan with the Central Coast Mariners back in Australia.

Mace Goodridge

Goodridge spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester City and Newcastle United before signing for Burnley as a 19-year-old in the summer of 2018.

Has already impressed for the Under-23s and featured for the first team in pre-season.

Josh Benson

A central midfielder who had been with Arsenal since his time with the under-nines before moving to Burnley in the summer of 2018.

Impressed on trial to earn a professional contract at Burnley.

Dwight McNeil

The star of Burnley’s Academy system, winger McNeil arrived at the club as a 14-year-old from Manchester United and hopes are high for him.

Started two first team games early in 2018/19 as an 18-year-old, against Olympiakos in the Europa League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tinashe Chakwana

Chakwana, a pacey striker who was born in Wigan but has Zimbabwean roots, was top scorer for the Under-18s in 2016/17 and then repeated the feat for the Under-23s in 2017/18 to earn a first professional contract.

Dan Agyei

Agyei came through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon and at 21 he already has first team experience for Burnley, coming off the bench in three Premier League games towards the end of the 2016/17 season.

Has also had loan spells with Coventry City, Walsall and Blackpool.