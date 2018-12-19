Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley's injury problems are beginning to ease for Sean Dyche with only three players currently on the treatment table.

The Clarets had terrible luck with injuries in the 2017/18 season but only Nick Pope, Stephen Ward and Steven Defour are out at the moment.

While Pope and Ward have both had operations on their injuries, Belgium midfielder Defour has only a minor problem and shouldn't be sidelined for long, having only recently returned from a serious knee injury.

Nick Pope - dislocated shoulder

Had a dream 2017/18 season but just two weeks after returning from the World Cup Pope dislocated his shoulder in Burnley’s Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie at Aberdeen.

Surgery was successful and Pope has now returned to training and is closing in on being available for the first team again. Likely to play for the Under-23s as part of his comeback.

Stephen Ward - knee

(Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Battled a persistent knee injury through the early weeks of the season, regularly being substituted early, but went to see a specialist after missing Republic of Ireland duty in October.

Had what was described as a ‘tidying up’ operation and is now only a couple of weeks away from being available again.

Steven Defour - knee

Had knee surgery in January and after a setback at the start of pre-season training he returned to action earlier this season, but picked up a minor knee injury against Crystal Palace on December 1.

Has missed a couple of games since then but is due back within a week or two.