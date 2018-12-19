Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley have released their list of squad numbers for the 2018/19 season.

Tom Heaton retains the number one shirt, with Nick Pope still wearing number 29 and new signing Joe Hart taking the number 20.

Ben Gibson has taken the number 14 shirt after his arrival from Middlesbrough and Matej Vydra will wear 27 after signing from Derby County.

1. Tom Heaton

Signed on a free transfer from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 and soon became indispensable as Burnley’s number one.

Was made club captain in 2015 and continued to impress in goal for the Clarets. Won the first of three England caps in 2016.

Suffered a dislocated shoulder injury against Crystal Palace in September 2017 and found his place taken by first Nick Pope and then Joe Hart.

2. Matt Lowton

The right-back arrived at Turf Moor from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015 and helped Burnley to the Championship title in his first season at the club, with the Clarets replacing Villa in the Premier League.

Saw off competition from Tendayi Darikwa in his first season with the club and now competes with the more experienced Phil Bardsley for a place in the starting XI.

3. Charlie Taylor

Taylor’s contract was coming to an end at Leeds United when he agreed to move to Turf Moor in July 2017, signing a four-year deal.

The need for a tribunal to settle a fee was averted when Burnley paid Leeds an initial £4.8million for his services.

Has displaced Stephen Ward as first choice left-back this season after the Republic of Ireland international’s knee injury.

4. Jack Cork

Played every minute of Burnley’s 2017/18 Premier League season after signing for £8million at the start of that campaign.

Within months of leaving Swansea he’d won an England cap thanks to his performances at Turf Moor, coming off the bench against Germany at Wembley.

His arrival helped Burnley evolve their style of play during the 17/18 season.

5. James Tarkowski

Sean Dyche tried to sign him in 2014 when he left Oldham for Brentford, but Burnley couldn’t afford the £300,000 fee. Instead they paid £3million in January 2016 to sign him.

Had a slow start to his career at Burnley, with Michael Keane and Ben Mee the preferred central defensive partnership.

But when Keane left to join Everton it was Tarkowski who stepped into his place and he’s now become an England squad regular, winning two caps.

6. Ben Mee

Came through the youth ranks at Man City but had to leave the Etihad for regular football, joining Burnley on loan in the summer of 2011 and that move was made permanent in January 2012.

Was a regular at left-back after his arrival at the club, but moved to the centre of defence midway through the 2015/16 season and hasn’t looked back since.

One of the longest serving members of the current squad and matchday captain in the absence of Tom Heaton.

7. Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Left Iceland to join AZ Alkmaar in Holland in 2009 before moving to English football with Charlton. Swapped The Valley for Turf Moor in a £2.5million deal ahead of the 2016/17 season and he’s become a key player for Burnley.

Suffered an injury-hit first season at the club but since then he’s been an integral creative presence on the wing. Has won over 70 caps for Iceland during their golden era.

9. Sam Vokes

Made a home for himself at Burnley after a nomadic existence as a youngster, which included six separate loan spells, including three months at Turf Moor.

Joined permanently in 2012 and recently signed a new contract that could take him close to a decade at the club.

Was a major part of the side who won promotion in 2013/14, striking up a brilliant partnership in the Championship with Danny Ings.

10. Ashley Barnes

Was Dyche’s first cash signing at Burnley, arriving for £450,000 in a January 2013 move from Brighton.

Has become the club’s top scorer in the Premier League thanks to an impressive level of consistency, including nine goals in 2017/18.

Qualifies for Austria through his grandmother and has been linked with an international call-up.

11. Chris Wood

Was a club record signing when Burnley paid Leeds United £15million for him in August 2017 after an impressive season in the Championship.

Had a good goalscoring record in his first season with 10 goals in 20 Premier League starts but the New Zealand international has struggled to nail down a regular starting place.

12. Robbie Brady

Burnley paid £12million to sign Brady from Norwich in January 2017, what was then a club record fee. Opened his goalscoring account with a stunning free-kick against Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Was hitting top form when he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2017 and missed 10 months of action.

Began his career in England with Manchester United but only made one appearance before moving to Hull City.

13. Jeff Hendrick

Moved from Ireland to Derby County and spent six years with the Rams before Burnley paid £8million for him ahead of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

A Republic of Ireland regular but often on the end of criticism from fans at Turf Moor, having been played as a number 10 behind a lone striker for much of his career at the club.

14. Ben Gibson

Injuries have meant a slow start to Gibson’s Burnley career after signing for £15million from Middlesbrough in August 2018.

Was a star man for his boyhood club Boro in their Premier League season in 2015/16 and his form earned him an England call-up, although he didn’t get off the bench for the Three Lions.

16. Steven Defour

One of the most high-profile signings of the Dyche era when Burnley paid Anderlecht £8million for Defour in the summer of 2016.

Arrived at the club with Champions League experience for Standard Liege, Porto and Anderlecht and was highly coveted by Manchester United as a teenager.

Struggled in his first season, failing to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League, but was much fitter and much improved in his second season before knee surgery.

Burnley recently took the one-year option on his contract to keep him at Turf Moor until 2020.

18. Ashley Westwood

Midfielder who began his career at Crewe before moving to Aston Villa, where he made more than 150 appearances.

Endured a tough time at Villa Park when they were relegated in 2015/16 and moved to Burnley for £5million midway through 2016/17.

Has been in and out of the side and is more regularly considered a backup option in midfield.

19. Jonathan Walters

The experienced Republic of Ireland international signed for Burnley in July 2017 after more than 270 appearances for Stoke City.

His move to Turf Moor hasn’t worked out though. Has made just six appearances for the club and only three appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

Moved to Ipswich on loan in August but then suffered a long-term knee injury and has returned to Burnley.

20. Joe Hart

When Burnley paid Manchester City £3.5million for Hart in the summer of 2018 he became the third England goalkeeper on Burnley’s books.

Injuies to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton led to Dyche making a move for the 75-cap international, who had fallen out of favour at City under Pep Guardiola.

Hart would only make the move on a permanent basis but he’s proved to be value so far for the Clarets.

21. Nahki Wells

Bermuda international who worked his way up the leagues after spells at Carlisle United, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town.

Burnley paid £5million for him ahead of the 2017/18 season but he was a periperal figure, playing less than 50 Premier League minutes in nine substitute appearances.

Has moved to Queens Park Rangers on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

22. Anders Lindegaard

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Denmark international was a free agent when Burnley signed him in October 2017 following Tom Heaton’s shoulder injury.

His only two appearances for the club came in the Europa League games against Aberdeen earlier this season.

23. Stephen Ward

Another one of Burnley’s five-strong Republic of Ireland contingent. Arrived in English football with a move to Wolves in 2007 and made over 220 league appearances before his 2014 switch to Burnley.

Was a versatile player for Wolves but has only played left-back for the Clarets, becoming the first choice in that position when Ben Mee moved to centre back in January 2016.

Now faces competition from Charlie Taylor for his first team place.

25. Aaron Lennon

Burnley tried to sign England winger Lennon in the summer of 2017 but having missed out on a deal they returned in the January 2018 window to sign him from Everton.

Plenty of big game experience following spells with Leeds, Tottenham and Everton, as well as 21 England caps.

26. Phil Bardsley

Joined from Stoke City in the same summer that Jon Walters made the same move.

Salford-native began his career at Manchester United before spells with Sunderland and Stoke, and did play six games on loan for Burnley in 2006.

Competes with Matt Lowton for a place at right-back and the two regularly swap spells in Dyche’s side.

27. Matej Vydra

An £11million signing from Derby County in August 2018, having finished as the Championship’s top scorer the season before.

Vydra scored on his debut for the club against Olympiakos but has found himself on the bench more often than not in the early stages of his Turf Moor career.

Arrived in English football from Udinese and had spells with Watford, West Brom, Reading and Derby.

28. Kevin Long

The longest serving player currently at Turf Moor, Long joined Burnley as a teenager from Cork City in January 2010.

Has had to be very patient for his chances and had six separate loan spells away from the club.

Suffered a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut at Newcastle on New Year’s Day 2015 but has proved to be a valuable squad member in recent seasons.

29. Nick Pope

After signing from relegated Charlton in the summer of 2016 Pope was a fringe player at Burnley until he enjoyed an incredible 2017/18 season.

Made his Premier League debut replacing the injured Tom Heaton against Crystal Palace in September 2017, but by the end of the season he'd replaced Heaton as Burnley’s number one and was included in England’s World Cup squad.

Suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Europa League against Aberdeen in July 2018.