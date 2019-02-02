Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley had an eventful 1-1 draw against Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The scores were tied at 0-0 when Ashley Barnes appeared to be fouled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Referee Anthony Taylor opted not to award a spot kick and it left Burnley fans furious. The club’s last penalty arrived 68 games ago, and it seemed as if they were denied a stonewall one on Saturday.

To compound matters, Saints took the lead through Nathan Redmond and they looked like they might be on course for a vital three points. Southampton are desperately trying to avoid relegation and their form has improved considerably since appointing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Their big away win was not to be, however, as Burnley were awarded a penalty for handball by Jack Stephens. There was some debate about the legitimacy of the decision as Martin Keown argued Peter Crouch — signed from Stoke this week — was climbing on Stephens and subsequently fouling him.

That didn’t stop Taylor awarding the kick and allowing Ashley Barnes the chance to score. He did just that and both sides left with a point. Here are what the home fans thought of their Saturday at Turf Moor.

First came the non-penalty…

Might as well stop the grounds man marking the penalty spot — Rob (@rob1bridges) February 2, 2019

im so looking forward to Dyches reaction — Albie (@CavAlbie) February 2, 2019

Unbelievable decision — PTRK WLTN (@waltonyeah) February 2, 2019

How?! — liam beech (@liambeech9) February 2, 2019

Then came Southampton’s opener…

WHAT A HIT SON! WHAT A HIT — sfc (@ralphsrotations) February 2, 2019

Burnley being cheated by the officials in this match this seems to be happening a lot with saints recently if I was someone is the league I would look into who thy are paying because it wouldn’t be surprising if some officials are on there #cheats — reece wells (@reecewells5) February 2, 2019

Then some late in the day heroics from Barnes…

JUSTICE — Nat (@Nat_Hammond1) February 2, 2019

Deserved the three points but I'm sure everyone would have taken a point in, at the death, in those circumstances. Looked like being a day of near misses but a stroke of fortune and the shares are spoiled. Could be a big point. The unbeaten run goes on! #twitterclarets — Jonny Bentley (@SportsJonny) February 2, 2019

About time we get a penalty AND score with the last kick of the game #UTC — Robert Devine (@BobDevineCSM) February 2, 2019