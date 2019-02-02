Burnley had an eventful 1-1 draw against Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The scores were tied at 0-0 when Ashley Barnes appeared to be fouled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Referee Anthony Taylor opted not to award a spot kick and it left Burnley fans furious. The club’s last penalty arrived 68 games ago, and it seemed as if they were denied a stonewall one on Saturday.

To compound matters, Saints took the lead through Nathan Redmond and they looked like they might be on course for a vital three points. Southampton are desperately trying to avoid relegation and their form has improved considerably since appointing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

 

Their big away win was not to be, however, as Burnley were awarded a penalty for handball by Jack Stephens. There was some debate about the legitimacy of the decision as Martin Keown argued Peter Crouch — signed from Stoke this week — was climbing on Stephens and subsequently fouling him.

That didn’t stop Taylor awarding the kick and allowing Ashley Barnes the chance to score. He did just that and both sides left with a point. Here are what the home fans thought of their Saturday at Turf Moor. 

First came the non-penalty…

Then came Southampton’s opener…

Then some late in the day heroics from Barnes…