The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign at Manchester United has been flawless so far. Fans have seen nothing but victories under Solskjaer, with the club’s attacking play something to behold.

That run of form has included memorable victories against Arsenal and Tottenham away from home, with their 3-1 FA Cup success at the Emirates a particular high point. Understandably, it has bred something of a confidence among United supporters as they sense the club returning to more familiar ways.

That’s why the visit of Burnley didn’t seem to strike fear in supporters. Another win in their quest for a top four place seemed all but assured, and even after a quiet first half there was little to suggest that a shock was on the cards from Sean Dyche’s men.

The Clarets masterminded the art of a narrow win under Dyhce last season, but this year it’s been more of a struggle. The return of Tom Heaton in goal appears to have improved things at the back and now they can concentrate on scoring goals. Their ascent away from the relegation places took a huge leap forward when Ashley Barnes gave them the lead at Old Trafford and it gave anxious Clarets fans something to celebrate.

Here are the latest reactions of those fans…

Hahaha, deserve that as well #Twitterclarets — Dr Harronz (@quoonbeatz) January 29, 2019

Ashley Barnes cost us less than Alexis Sanchez gets paid in one week.#twitterclarets — Kevin Clarke (@Socrates1882) January 29, 2019

I’d take 3points from here to be honest #twitterclarets #utc — Gary Watson (@kebcote) January 29, 2019

Another piece of Barnes magic!!!! #twitterclarets — Stuart Gaynor (@StueyG2009) January 29, 2019

This is the first time Manchester United have fallen behind under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Will be interesting to see how they respond. #MUFC #TwitterClarets



⚽ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 29, 2019