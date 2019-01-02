Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers more than doubled their losses to £15.15million for the latest financial year, mainly due to relegation to League One – a record in the league.

Venkys London, the primary owner of Blackburn Rovers, had a turnover loss of almost £6m for the year that ending in March 2018.

Administrative expenses for Rovers were down around £8million from the following year (from £34.07m to £25.92m) which has helped comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and avoid another transfer market embargo.

Furthermore, significant changes in the playing squad, through player sales and wage reductions, have helped save in the region of £1m.

This was also evident as the operating loss was down over £2million from the previous financial year.

However, it is predicted that the financial outlook for the future is in a healthier state, as Venkys remain committed to continue funding the club following promotion at first time of asking.

The financial books that will be published around April 2019 should also look more promising, as the difference in financing from the Championship opposed to League One is £6.7m through a range of TV deals and other basic awards.