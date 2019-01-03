Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preston North End have reportedly broken their transfer record to bring in their second new signing of the day.

Brad Potts joins striker Jayden Stockley at Deepdale for what the club has called an undisclosed fee.

However, BBC Sheffield are reporting that PNE have broken their previous transfer record of £1.5m to complete the signing.

Potts, who joins from Barnsley after spells at Blackpool and Carlisle, spoke about Alex Neil's influence on the deal.

He said: "I had a chat with the gaffer when I first got here and he told me what he wanted from me and I am looking forward to hopefully doing that for the team.

“A few lads I have played with, have played under the manager at previous clubs and I have spoken to them and they only have good things to say about him, so I am really looking forward to working with him.”

The PNE manager has spoken about the importance of getting deals done early, especially with the injuries the club are currently dealing with.

Manager Alex Neil said: “It is especially pleasing with the injuries that we have had of late. We have got three players who we have been tracking and it is nice to get them done.

“Brad is a player we have been watching for a while. He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year. He has really good energy, is a good age and good size.

"He has a good presence and we are looking forward to working with him and hopefully improving.”

As with fellow new recruits Josh Ginnelly and Jayden Stockley, Potts will be cup-tied for the FA Cup game with Doncaster on Sunday.