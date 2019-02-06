Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is not often you score a hat-trick in an FA Cup final and still find yourself overshadowed.

It happened to Stan Mortensen in 1953.

His Blackpool side defeated Bolton 4-3 and he scored three times in front of around 100,000 people but it forever became known as 'The Matthews Final'.

Playing in the Outside Right position, Stanley Matthews created two of Mortensen's treble and Bill Perry's winner as he tore the Bolton defence to shreds.

Led by England international Nat Lofthouse, Wanderers had led 3-1 after 55 minutes before Matthews, at the grand old age of 38, turned the game on its head.

Another man whose role in the victory is often overlooked is Perry, scorer of the winning goal.

He later said: "I did feel sorry for Stan Mortensen because he scored a hat-trick that day and no-one really said much about it.

"It doesn't bother me that my goal has been largely forgotten."

There are a few records that Mortensen set on the international stage that will never be forgotten.

(Image: ©Mirrorpix 2002)

He scored England's first ever goal in a World Cup qualifying campaign, against Scotland in 1949, and their first ever goal at a major tournament, against Chile at the 1950 World Cup.

His record in a Three Lions shirt was simply incredible - in just 25 games for his country he netted 23 goals and is still 15th on the list of all-time leading goalscorers for England.

At club level, Mortensen, sometimes referred to as 'Blackpool's other Stanley', scored 201 goals for the Seasiders in a career disrupted by the First World War, during which he served with the RAF.

His impressive scoring record in a Tangerine shirt included an amazing run of netting in 12 consecutive rounds of the FA Cup between 1945 and 1950. He was also First Division top scorer in the 1950-51 season with 30 goals, the only Blackpool player ever to achieve that feat.

After leaving the club in 1955 to join Hull City, he returned in 1967 for a two-year spell as manager before being sacked in 1969.

Mortensen died in 1991 at the age of 69. In 2003 his contribution to the game during his 21-year career was recognised as he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.