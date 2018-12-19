Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley are currently enjoying their third consecutive season in the Premier League under Sean Dyche. The Lancashire club were promoted into the top flight at the end of the 2015-16 season after they won the Championship and new signing Andre Gray finished the season as the league's top scorer.

Their seventh position finish last year earned them a place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League but they crashed out to Olympiakos after defeating Aberdeen and Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

This means that Burnely's main goal for the 2018/19 season is to secure Premier league safety once again and the best way you can do that is to get down to Turf Moor and bout some tunes out.

Here are some of Burnley's biggest chants:

Forever and Ever

For ever and ever,

We'll follow a team,

It's Burnley FC,

We are supreme!

We'll never be mastered,

By the Blackburn b***ards,

And keep the claret flag flying high!

No One Likes Us

No one likes us,

No one likes us,

No one likes us,

We don't care,

We are Burnley,

Super Burnley

We are Burnley,

From the Moor...

The Burnley Aces

Oh my lads you should have seen em running,

Running down the brunshaw road the Burnley boys are coming,

All the lads and lasses, smiles upon their faces,

Running down the Brunshaw road,

To see the Burnley Aces...

The Ben Mee chant

B

-

e

n

-

m

e

e

-

Used to play for Man City,

He’s got blonde hair and acne too.

Now he plays in claret and blue.

In our Lancashire homes

In our Lancashire homes,

We speak with an accent exceedingly rare,

The longside of Burnley will always be there,

In our Lancashire homes!

No Nay Never!

And it's no nay never,

No nay never no more,

Till we play b***ard Rovers,

No never no more.