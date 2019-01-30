Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's probably fair to say that most Burnley fans would've taken that at the start of the game.

Manchester United have been in resurgent form under their new manager and they were looking for a record seventh win at home to the Clarets.

However, the sense that Sean Dyche's men have turned a corner was strengthened after a performance that saw Burnley take a 2-0 lead.

They were eventually pegged back in stoppage time but that hasn't stop the praise for Burnley's performance - or the criticism of some of the Manchester United players.

Burnley ratings

Tom Heaton - 8 - superb throughout, including one outstanding second-half save, but may be disappointed not to have kept second Untied goal out.

Phil Bardsley - 7 - did everything that was asked of him. Won several key headers in the closing minutes and formed a part of a solid defence.

Ben Mee - 8 - lost nothing in the air all night and won the battle with £75m striker Romelu Lukaku.

James Tarkowski - 8 - as impressive as his centre-half partner Mee. Used the ball well and was a dominant presence at the heart of the back four all night.

Charlie Taylor - 8 - tested for 95 minutes by Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young and passed with flying colours. An accomplished display, one of his best for the club.

Dwight McNeil - 8 - the high point of the young winger’s career. Saw one venomous drive palmed away by De Gea in the second half. Full of running and not overawed by the Old Trafford stage.

Jack Cork - 7 - outshone by Westwood in the middle of the park but worked hard to close down Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba when they had the ball.

Ashley Westwood - 9 - Man Of The Match. Relentless without the ball, clever in possession. The fact he hobbled through the last five minutes indicated how hard he worked.

Jeff Hendrick - 6 - another poor night for the Republic of Ireland man. Played in an unfamiliar role on the right wing but almost gifted Marcus Rashford a goal in the first half and conceded the all-important penalty at 2-0.

Ashley Barnes - 8 - didn’t give Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof a second’s peace all night. Physical, brave and uncompromising. Could have easily missed the chance for the first goal but took it coolly.

Chris Wood - 7 - paid to score goals and that’s exactly what he did. Gamely challenged in the air all game with little reward. Took second-half header superbly.

Subs

Johann Berg Gudmundsson - 7 - involved in the second goal and was a busy presence during his cameo late on

Manchester United ratings

David De Gea - 6

Ashley Young - 6

Victor Lindelof - 7

Phil Jones - 6

Luke Shaw - 6

Andreas Pereira - 6

Nemanja Matic - 6

Paul Pogba - 7

Juan Mata - 7

Marcus Rashford - 7

Romelu Lukaku - 6