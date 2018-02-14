Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has set his side the challenge of replicating what they did in the previous two seasons and ensuring they finish the League Two campaign extremely strongly.

The Reds have moved up to second place, and compared to previous years now look to be in their best position yet to earn promotion to League One.

Stanley are known to perform well towards the back end of campaigns, and Coleman wants to ensure his players don’t drop off and continue their great run of form.

“We had a great run last year and the year before just after Christmas, and historically we do finish strongly at the end of the season,” he said. “It gets to that stage where the lads know each other and know the style of football, plus we make a few tweaks in January to freshen it up.

“I’m confident that we can finish strongly again. We’ve had a lot of battles so far and have done well, and I’ve said to the players that there are 14 more wars coming up.

“We had a team meeting last Thursday and Seamus Conneely said the three teams that go up will be the ones who win the most ugly games, and that was the case for us on Tuesday.”

Kayden Jackson got the only goal of the game on Tuesday as the Reds picked up a 1-0 win against Crewe Alexandra, and Coleman was pleased with his efforts.

“It was a great finish and a great move for Kayden’s goal. He took it really well and he is always a threat with his pace,” he said. “His work rate in the second half was really good and it was pleasing. It was another good win for the side and if someone had told me that we’d be past 60 points by mid-February then I’d have bit their hand off.

“There is still a long way to go and we aren’t under any illusions, but the lads are certainly enjoying the fight that we’re in.”

Stanley will now try to keep up their good run of form when they make the trip to face bottom side Barnet this weekend.