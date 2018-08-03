Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sean McConville says he paid no attention to interest from elsewhere after signing a new deal with the club.

The 29-year-old has signed a new, improved three-year deal at Stanley – keeping him at the Wham Stadium until at least 2021.

McConville was one of the club’s key players last season as he helped them win the League Two title and secure promotion to League One.

They now get their League One campaign underway this weekend with a home game against Gillingham, and McConville’s new deal is certain to give the club a boost heading into it.

“I had one year left on my current deal, with a year’s option, but as soon as we were promoted the club made it clear they wanted to offer me a new deal,” said McConville.

“There was interest from other clubs but this club has shown a willingness to want to keep me, they have always shown faith in me and, hopefully, I have paid them back by signing this new deal.

“I feel I play my best football under the management here and it wasn’t a hard decision to stay, and hopefully we will have another season like last season.”

McConville has been with Stanley since 2015, having also had a spell at the club from 2009 to 2011.

He has enjoyed his time with Accrington, and believes they have helped him in terms of his progression.

“Since I have been here I have become a better person both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a special club to me, it’s a close band of players and I can’t wait to have a look at League One.

Hopefully, committing my future to the club will encourage others to do the same as well,” he said.