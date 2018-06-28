Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Piero Mingoia says it feels like he is coming home after re-joining Accrington Stanley on a two-year deal.

The fans’ favourite will head back to the Wham Stadium on July 1 when his contract with current club Cambridge United comes to an end.

Mingoia previously had a three year spell for Stanley from 2013 to 2016, but now says he is delighted to be heading back to Accrington.

“I’m over the moon. This place means a lot to me and my family. I’ve always got on so well with everyone here it’s like coming back home. I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club’s official website.

“I would like to contribute as much as I can to the team and help out where I can. I know the manager is always extremely ambitious, so he won’t be settling for the bare minimum.

“That’s what I like about him, so I can’t wait to work with him again.”

The midfielder also had a message for the Accrington supporters who have stood by him and shown him plenty of support over the years.

“I’d like to thank the fans for the way that they’ve always treated me. I hope to repay them again like I did before,” he said.

“Part of the reason for coming back was because of the way the Stanley fans have treated me.

“Over the last couple of years I was still getting messages from them, asking me to come back, and I couldn’t ignore it.

“It’s a privilege to be back here.”