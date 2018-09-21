Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley’s new stand will be called the Eric Whalley Stand in tribute to their former chairman and owner.

Eric managed the Reds for a spell before taking over as chairman in 1995 and fulfilled his dream by guiding the club from non-league into the Football League in 2006.

He passed away in June 2014, aged 73, and this week would have celebrated his 78th birthday.

The new 1,141 seater stand is expected to be finished in the next month.

Manager John Coleman said: “Without Eric Whalley, Accrington Stanley wouldn’t be where it is today so it’s a fitting tribute.

“The fact he led the club back into the Football League was a fantastic achievement and he has been sadly missed – he would have loved to have seen us in League One. I don’t know whether he would have believed it.”

The Whalley family said: “We are really proud and honoured to hear the news that the new stand will be named in memory of our dad.

“It is great to hear it will be a lasting legacy dedicated in his name.

“It will be a great tribute to all the hard work and dedication he gave to Accrington Stanley.”