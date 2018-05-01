Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley are calling for the local community to join them in a civic celebration for their promotion to League One and winning the League Two trophy this weekend.

Details have been released of an open top bus parade, which will join expectant throngs of fans on Broadway at 5.15pm on Sunday, May 6.

Thousands of fans and wellwishers are expected to turn out to pay tribute to their heroes, who sealed the League Two title on Saturday.

The bus will leave Stanley’s ground and head to the town centre via Livingstone Road and Whalley Road.

All aboard will be manager John Coleman, assistant Jimmy Bell, as well as players and backroom staff, plus owner Andy Holt. Once the bus has reached Broadway, supporters will have the opportunity to meet the team, have merchandise signed, take pictures, and get involved in the commemoration of Stanley’s success.

Thousands of people took to Accrington in 2006 to mark Stanley’s return to the Football League, but this parade is set to be even bigger and even better.

David Burgess, managing director at Accrington Stanley, said: “We have been really overwhelmed with the community support we have received throughout the last season.

"Being promoted and winning the league is really an achievement for the whole town – putting Accrington back on the map. We’re incredibly proud to be a part of this wonderful town.

“I really hope people in and around Accrington can meet the open top bus on Broadway to celebrate with us all on Sunday.”

Players and staff will be on Broadway for around an hour before moving on to their private Champions Dinner in Accrington Town Hall.

The event was sold out over a month ago in anticipation of the club’s promotion. With 260 people booked to attend, the evening is set to be a success.

Coun Miles Parkinson, Hyndburn council leader, said it was ‘just incredible for the town’.

He added: “There were just short of 5,000 people at the last game of the season. We anticipate that future games will be attended by thousands of away fans as well and the entire town will benefit.

“There is no doubt this will increase footfall in the town so we are calling for shopkeepers, hotels and B & Bs in Accrington to really step up and support the club.”