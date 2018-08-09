Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have poured in for Stanley’s record goal scorer Dave Hargreaves who has died.

Forward Dave, who was nicknamed ‘Haggis’ and found the net 309 times across two spells with the club, had suffered from lung cancer and passed away on Monday, August 6, aged 64.

His son Paul, 43, from Accrington, said he was ‘immensely proud’ of his dad, who lived in Clayton-le-Moors.

He said: “It seemed he would come home with a trophy every week. I was very proud of him.

“He was a stubborn guy and his own man but never had a bad word to say about anyone, was well-liked, generous and a loving father and grandfather. He was held in very high regard. I saw something about him on Sky Sports News, he would have been so chuffed about that.

“He was a fan of the club and went to watch after he finished playing.”

Dave had initially played for Stanley from 1974-78 in the Lancashire Combination League, when his 141 goals in just 132 games earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers. A second spell from 1978, after the move did not work out, saw him recapture his prolific form. He made another 190 appearances to cement his position as a Crown Ground legend.

The move to Blackburn brought Stanley’s first transfer fee since their resignation from the Football League in 1962.

Another landmark was a record 56 goals in 44 games in the 1975-76 season before he finally left the club in 1985.

Dave Baron, who played alongside and managed Dave, said he was ‘a character’. He told the Stanley website: “He was fabulous in front of goal. I think he could have made it at Blackburn if injuries and other things hadn’t stopped him.

“He was always the first name on the team sheet and he could turn a game in a second. He holds the record for Accrington Stanley and it will be a long time before this record goes, if ever.”

Dave was player manager at Accrington Amateurs, a fan of Wigan Warriors rugby league side and a member of Accrington Cricket Club.

Darren Woodhead, of the Accrington Stanley Memories Facebook group, said: “His achievements are legendary, he had a real affinity for the club and was thrilled with its progress. He had pace and guile and was a very straight-talking, humble, nice guy.”

Dave also leaves three other sons and a grandson.

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Anne’s Church, Accrington, on Thursday, August 23 from 10am.

For further information contact Hyndburn Funeral Services, Accrington.