The family of a former headmaster, Stanley player and cricketer have paid their tributes after he passed away aged 83.

Terence Neville, from Rishton, died on Sunday, December 9 after suffering from kidney failure at Blackburn Royal Hospital. He was surrounded by his wife and children.

A former teacher, Terence eventually retired as headmaster of Accrington Moorhead High School, now Accrington Academy, in 1991.

He was also an avid sportsman - playing for Accrington Stanley as a goalkeeper in the late 1960s and early 1970s and also wicket-keeping for Accrington Cricket Club, where he was a life member.

His son John, 49, spoke warmly about his father, who was also a Justice of the Peace and sat as a magistrate at Accrington Magistrates Court for many years.

He said: “He was an honest, kind and caring man. He was always doing things for other people - and he was very sporty.

“He was Stanley through and through and had a season ticket and saw everything last season. He had his own car parking space at the club, they looked after him and he looked after them.”

Terence spent four years as trustee for the Reds between 2014 and 2018.

He married his wife, Eileen, 82, in 1963 - the couple, who lived on Cut Lane and had two children, had met 10 years earlier.

John, who lives in Northampton, added: “He loved his grandchildren.

“He liked to read books, and my mum and dad would watch football and cricket together.

“She’s lost her life companion - they were married for 54 years and knew each other for 64 years.”

The couple were regular church-goers, attending St Charles RC church in Rishton and St Joseph’s in Accrington among others.

Terence leaves his wife Eileen, children John and his partner Samantha, Sarah and her husband Robert and grandchildren Samuel, Megan, Hannah and Nathan.

He was the son of the late Moses and late Mary and brother of the late Fr John Neville (RC Priest) and late Sheila.

A Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, December 20 at 11.30am at St Charles RC Church, Rishton followed by a committal at 1pm at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please with donations in memory of Terence, if desired, for Kidney Research UK.

The funeral director is Peter Regan at Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.