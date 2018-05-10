Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work on champions Accrington Stanley’s new £1 million stand at the Crown Ground will begin next week and last for 30 weeks.

The Whinney Hill ‘Cowshed’ stand will house more than 1,100 home and away spectators, while there will be new floodlights and new toilet and catering facilities.

It will not be ready in time for the start of the Reds’ inaugural season in League One, but bosses hope the new stand will be ready by Christmas.

Plans ‘to bring Accrington Stanley into the 21st century’ with a new all-seater Whinney Hill stand - to replace the existing north stand - were first approved in June 2016.

It was originally due to be a 1,500-seat stand but has now been reduced to 1,153 seats after an amendment to the original planning application was approved in February.

The project is partially-financed by the club, with the Football Foundation matching the club’s £660,000 investment.

David Burgess, managing director, said: “It’s a 30 week project. The ‘Cowshed’ will be demolished and work will start on Tuesday, be ongoing over the summer and into next season and be hopefully ready before Christmas.”