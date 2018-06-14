Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patriotic neighbours have decked their entire street with England bunting in time for the football World Cup.

Arthur Street in Clayton-le-Moors has been lined with St George’s flags to the delight of residents and passers-by.

Mark Barton and his wife Sam Barton rallied their family, helped by Mark’s mother Maria Achaski, sister Marie Yates and her husband Gary Yates - who all live on the street - and Mark’s brother Paul Barton who lives nearby.

With the decorations up well in time for England’s first match, plans are well underway for a big street party when the boys kick off their Russia World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday, June 18.

Sam said they have been overwhelmed by the response so far from passers-by and admirers on social media.

She said: “This is the fourth time we’ve done it but there has been a lot of people taking pictures this time round and I’ve seen it posted on Facebook.

"Normally we don’t really have anybody saying anything to us but this time there has been a big response to it.

“It’s a bit of a family affair. My sister-in-law and her husband bought all the flags and bunting, my mother-in-law stitched them all together and myself, my husband and my brother-in-law helped put them up.

“Other neighbours contribute as well and when the matches are on we put the television in our window and everybody sits out and watches the game on the street.”

Sam said they get quite a few other people from around Clayton-le-Moors come along and join in the street parties.

She added: “There’s lots of food and drink and everybody has a great time.

“I hope England do well. I would like to see them get to the quarter-finals at least.”

The street decorating tradition started at the 2012 Euros.

Mark said: “The first we did it we just did one or two lines of bunting but we started knocking on more doors to get permission and this is the second time we’ve done the whole street.

“It’s nice when people walk past as it makes them a bit happier when they see the street. It makes them smile.

“I’m optimistic. I say we are going to win it but I say that every time.”

England will also play Panama on Sunday, June 24 and round off the group stage by playing Belgium on Thursday, June 28.

Think you can do better? Email your World Cup pictures to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.