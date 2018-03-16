Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time Trip feature takes a look back at locals enjoying a night out in a pub in Waterfoot 12 years ago.

We have pictures of friends and family having a drink and a laugh at the Masons Arms, all of which were taken on January 27, 2006.

In our weekly Time-trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by Rossendale Free Press photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Free Press Facebook page.