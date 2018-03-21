Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zendaya launches the Boohoo collection ready for Spring- and we cannot get enough.

The Greatest Showman and Shake It Up star- has collaborated with Boohoo to hand pick styles for their customers- with over 50 pieces to choose from.

With up to 48.9 followers on instagram, and 13.1 million twitter followers- she is certainly an influential young woman for Boohoos biggest fans.

Here we take a look at some of the pieces featured in the spring edit.

(Image: Boohoo)

The 50+ collection pieces are available in UK sizes 6-22 and plus sizes- with denim, slogan tees and everything 90s inspired all in mind.

Prices will range from £8-£55- with the perfect mix of casual wear throughout the spring- and some stand out items for the more daring.

(Image: Boohoo)

The metallic trucker jacket will be a huge trending product leading into the summer too- with metallics sticking around a little longer this year.

Boohoo shoppers will be able to shop not only essentials from the new Zendaya Edit - but many of the items will be one off stylish pieces which will put you right on trend.

With items that can take you through Spring/Summer and extremely affordable- (like the maxi dress above at just £25), the collection is affordable and versatile.

Shop the full collection here on the Boohoo website.