Popular comedian Russell Kane is set to bring his new show to Ormskirk next month.

The award-winning funnyman will take to the stage at Edge Hill University’s Arts Centre on Sunday, February 10.

Russell, a presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter, is well known for his BBC Three TV series Stupid Man, Smart Phone and being the host of three series of BBC Three‘s Live At The Electric.

His brand new show, the Fast and the Curious, promises to bring his signature high-energy and turbo can-do attitude.

Tickets to the event officially went on sale yesterday, and cost £20 each or just £5 each for Edge Hill University students.

A spokesperson for Edge Hill University said: "He’s back. The keenly-awaited brand new tour show is here.

"Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life – once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us, see more stuff, and get more done."

The show will start at 8pm, and for more information, or to book tickets, visit the university's website.