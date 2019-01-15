Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don't let the rain put you off having a great day out in Lancashire with the kids.

Whatever the weather, there are always plenty of family events, activities and places nearby to keep the kids occupied.

The best things to do on a rainy day are ideally indoor activities - and if they're free that's even better.

A trip to the museum or art gallery can make for a perfect family day out and we have plenty more ideas too.

Here's some really cool places to go on a rainy day in Lancashire

Samlesbury Hall

(Image: Samlesbury Hall)

Samlesbury Hall is steeped in fascinating history.

When it comes to this 14th century hall, think intrigue and witchcraft.

It's a great place for visitors of all ages, and at half terms and school holidays you can find Betsy Bumblebee who will have you in stitches with her stories, crafts and hunts.

And on Sundays there are tours with a TWIST. You could meet Janey the witch or even Henry VIII himself.

Tours are free to join, along with free admission. For more info, click here

Ribble Steam Railway

(Image: Ribble Steam Railway)

In the mood for a journey? With a ticket for the Ribble Steam Railway, you and the kids can ride in one of the lovely coaches from the great days of the British railways.

The train travels along the stream Ribble, passing the water craft yard and moving onto the present-day Preston dock, with stunning views throughout. It’s a wonderful day out for all the family.

Cedar Farm Galleries

(Image: Cedar Farm)

Cedar Farm is located just 15 minutes from junction 27 of the M6 and nestling in beautiful countryside, not far from Ormskirk and Chorley.

Home to more than 20 independent businesses, visitors can browse clothes, art, furniture and beauty shops, as well as relaxing in beautiful surroundings and enjoying lunch or a coffee in the Roastary cafe.

There's also a brand new playground and animal area, perfect for little ones and grown-ups alike!

St Walburge's Church

(Image: National Churches Trust)

This beautiful Roman Catholic church is situated on Preston's Weston Street in Preston and was built by the Gothic recovery drafts man Joseph Hansom in the 19th century.



Venture inside and marvel at the tall ceilings and beautiful wooden features.

LeVeL

Looking to keep the kids entertained? Look no further.

LeVel in Preston Guild Hall (tucked behind the downstairs escalators) boasts bowling lanes, laser games, an indoor assault course and indoor golf across multiple different floors.

There's also karaoke rooms, arcade games and much more - and they host kids parties, too. For more info, click here

Clitheroe Castle

(Image: VisitLancashire)

Standing proud on Castle Hill, this historic landmark makes for a great day out for all the family.

It tells the story of Clitheroe and its surrounding area: the formation of the land 350 million years ago; the people who have lived in the area - their work, their homes, their leisure times; and legends and folklore.

There's something for everyone here – explorer back packs and searches, to oral history recordings and the Victorian kitchen.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool

(Image: Madame Tussauds)

Get up close and personal with some of Britain's biggest celebrities...

From Cheryl Cole to Mo Farah and even the Queen, step into the world of fame and fortune and rub shoulders with an array of famous names.

For more info, opening times and ticket prices, click here

Harris Museum and Art Gallery

(Image: Blog Preston)

Free to enter, this museum is a treasure trove of fantastic art, fascinating objects and wonderful exhibition.



These remarkable collections are all housed in the stunning Grade I listed building in the heart of Preston. For more information, visit the website

Clip N Climb

(Image: Clip N Climb Facebook)

Whether you're an experienced climber or if you’ve never seen a climbing wall, Clip n Climb is perfect for all abilities. Focused on the 'fun and fantastic', you can expect a lot of laughs here.

For opening times and prices, click here

The Whitaker





(Image: VisitLancashire)

The Whitaker (previously Rossendale Museum & Art Gallery) is set in a beautiful park in the centre of the Rossendale Valley, Lancashire. The displays in the museum include interesting local history and a Victorian natural history collection.

There is also a very active contemporary art gallery with changing exhibitions. The main galleries have been newly refurbished by The Whitaker Group, who have exciting plans for the future of the gallery, the collection and the park.

World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

(Image: VisitLancashire)

Penny Farm is a horse rescue & rehabilitation centre operated by the charity World Horse Welfare.

Visitors can attend - for free- three days a week to meet the ponies and find out more about the work of the charity. You can walk around the field and paddocks.

During the summer months there is also an activity trail around the farm, and there's a picnic area too.

For information about events, opening days or anything else, click here