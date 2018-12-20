Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for some outdoor fun for all the family, Blackpool Zoo ticks all boxes.

Situated in 32 acres of spacious, mature parkland with lakes, waterfalls and traditional English woodland, the zoo is home to all your favourite animals.

There are big cats, elephants, giraffes, gorillas, orangutans and, 'Blue Peter' TV stars, the sealions.

The animals reside in large, natural enclosures and Blackpool Zoo’s aim is to make sure you get as close as possible to all the species, however large or small.

Check out our comprehensive guide to making the most of your visit - including the best ways to save money, and how to get to the zoo.

How can I get cheaper tickets?

Book your tickets in advance - if you pay on the gate you could end up paying a lot more than if you book online.

The further in advance you book, the more you save. You are also then able to join the fast-track queue on arrival if it’s open (usually on busy days).

Which animals will I see?

Blackpool Zoo is home to more than 1500 rare and exotic animals - and you can get up close to many of them.

You can hold Colin the cockroach in Creepy Crawly Corner, meet a monkey in Amazonia, stroke a giant rabbit in the Children’s Farm or hop alongside a kangaroo in Wallaby Walkabout.

There are also animal experiences, including being 'Keeper for a Day', feeding the giraffes, penguin encounters and coming face to face with the big cats.

Ticket prices:

Standard ticket prices are as follows:



Adult - from £13.99

Senior - from £11.99

Student - from £11.99

Child (3-15 years) from £10.99

Family of four from £43.99

Family of five from £51.99

Disabled adult from £8.50

Accompanying carer from £8.50

Disabled child from £7.50

For more information, or to book, click here

Opening and closing times:

Blackpool Zoo is open daily (except Christmas Day) from 10am-5.45pm.

Last admission is 45 minutes before the zoo closes.

How to get to Blackpool Zoo:

The zoo is just two miles inland from the attractions of the famous Blackpool Golden Mile.

Follow the M6 to junction 32 and take the M55 to junction 4, then follow the ‘brown elephant’ signs to the zoo.

From the town centre or promenade, follow the ‘brown elephant’ signs.

The postcode is FY3 8PP.

Where can I park my car?

There is an on site car park - it's £2.50 for the full day. There are also disabled parking spaces.

What if I don't drive?

Blackpool North Station is a 5 minute walk from the town centre, where you can take the bus or a taxi to the zoo.

Blackpool South Station is about 3 miles from the Zoo, (and there are usually plenty of taxis available at both stations).

The Zoo Bus, line 20, which runs seasonally from Blackpool Tower, goes direct to the zoo every 30 minutes.

Unfortunately the bus doesn't run during the winter months.

Can I take a picnic?

Yes - there are plenty of picnic benches around the park, as well as one or two undercover areas.

You can leave your picnic in the car and pop back for it, too. Just get your hand stamped on your way out.

Beware of the seagulls, though. They’re very partial to a sandwich.

Can I buy food and drink inside the park?

Yes - the Lake View cafe serves meals, salads and snacks, while burgers, pizzas and hot dogs are available at the BBQ kiosk.

There's also a coffee shop and a new Asian outlet, Nawala Street Food.

During the summer months there are various ice cream kiosks open around the zoo.

How long can I expect to spend at the attraction?

Once you're inside, you're free to spend as much time as you like, until the zoo closes. Typically guests spend around three to four hours at the park.

How can I make the most of my visit?

The Blackpool Zoo app is free to download and features an interactive map, gallery and animal guide. It will also give you directions to the zoo, talk and feed times and more. Click here to find out more