Grade-II listed Thomson Park is one of Burnley’s best-loved parks with its own paddling pool and boating lake which attract large crowds, especially during the Summer.

The formal Edwardian urban park is more ornamental than Burnley's other parks with large numbers of flower beds and a large rose garden.

The main feature of the Park is the boating lake that is approximately 3 acres in extent.

The River Brun bisects the Park, which, in addition to providing the water for the lake, is also an additional point of interest as it provides habitat for various water birds as well as attracting the odd fisherman.

Two ornamental bridges cross the river, both well-preserved original features.

Many people visit the park solely to see the flower displays, and for a safe environment for children to play - there are no dogs allowed in the park.

The park has recently undergone a £1.2million Heritage Lottery Fund restoration, which was unveiled in August 2018.

The park’s pavillion was restored as well as the Italian gardens and the original bridges, gates and railings.

People typically spend 1-2 hours in the park.

How to find Thompson Park:

Car -

There is a small Pay and Display car park with spaces for 55 cars.

The park is on Ormerod Road and can be accessed from the East and West on the M65 at Junction 11.

Bus -

Burnley Bus Company services pass the park every 7 minutes.

The park is served by the X43 Witch Way, Mainline M1, M2, M3 and M4.

Train -

The park is a short 6 minute walk from Burnley Central railway station.

Northern Rail Services serve Burnley from Preston, Colne and Blackburn where passengers can connect to mainline rail services.

Gardens

The Rose Garden consists of 40 rose beds and is situated next to the lake.

The Italian Garden is a sunken garden consisting of 15 beautiful flower beds. Historic Doric columns that were blown down in a storm in 2011 have been restored as part of recent investment in the park.

Paddling Pool

The paddling pool is a great place for kids to cool off on a hot summer’s day.

The pool is filled at weekends and school holidays between April and September on days when the weather is warm and sunny.

If you want to check if the pool is full - call the Ranger Service on 01282 831053.

There is also a large sand pit next to the paddling pool.

Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society

The miniature railway has been developed by the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society and opened in 2005.

The railway operates on Sundays and Bank holidays throughout the year from 12 noon until 4pm (weather permitting).

Rides cost £1 and the money is used to support the ongoing development of the railway.

The railway can be booked for children's parties and a wheelchair coach is now available.

The Boathouse

Boats and canoes can be rented from the Boathouse, which also has a accessible cafe selling refreshments.

The boating lake is open every weekend, bank holiday and school holiday between April and October.

Opening hours are from 12noon until 5pm

Prices:

Rowing Boats £4

Canadian Canoe £4

Double Kayak £4

Single Kayak £2

Boat hire is for 25 minutes.

Model Boat Permit - Free of charge

Visitors can apply for a free permit to sail model boats in the lake.

To get your hands on one of these, complete and return a model boat permit request form to Greenspaces@burnley.gov.uk

Friends of Thompson and Queen's Park

The friends group has been active since 1998 and meets every month in the ranger base in Thompson Park.

Details of meetings can be found on the notice board in the park and are open to all.

The Friends have supported many improvements in the park over recent years including developing the miniature railway, providing a launching platform for model boats, funding sculptures, planting an orchard and helping to organise many events in the park such as Christmas and Easter activities, brass band concerts and the Ranger Open Day.

Contact Michelle Wolfenden on 07759 739360 for more information on the friends group or visit the facebook page here.

There are various ways you can get involved in volunteering at Thompson Park. If you wish to know more about volunteering opportunities please get in touch with Green Spaces and Amenities by calling 01282 425011 or email Greenspaces@burnley.gov.uk