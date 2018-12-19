Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Towneley Park is the largest park in Burnley with a total of 180 hectares of landscaped parkland surrounding Towneley Hall and Museum.

It has a long history as a private estate, with much of its current landscape the result of work carried out in the late 18th Century by Charles Towneley.

The park and former family residence, Towneley Hall were purchased by Burnley Corporation in 1902 - they have been in public use ever since.

According to Burnley Council, it is widely and affectionately known locally as 'the jewel in Burnley's crown'.

With an extensive range of events, activities and exhibitions Towneley provides something for every visitor.

There are exhibitions, woodland walks, sculpture trails, an award-winning permaculture project - Offshoots, play areas, sports pitches, two golf courses, pitch and putt, ornamental gardens, cafe and a gift shop.

Visitors can pop in to Towneley Hall Art Gallery and Museum and view the paintings in its care.

Horse riders are welcome on the park's bridleway network, which connects to existing bridleways to the North, East and South of Burnley

The park also hosts a spectacular annual bonfire and fireworks event

Towneley Park is open throughout the year.

How to find Towneley Park:

Towneley Park lies 1.5 miles South-East of Burnley Town Centre

By Car:

The main entrance to the park and hall is off Todmorden Road in Burnley.

The town can be accessed from the East and West from the M65 at Junction 11.

By Train:

Burnley Central railway staion is served by trains from Preston, Colne and Blackburn - where passengers can connect to mainline rail services to all major regional cities.

By Bus:

Bus numbers 1, 589, 592, 517, 483, 8 and 3 all serve the park and hall

Parking

Hall Car Park

57 spaces, including 8 mobility

8am – 10pm

80p per hour

Riverside Car Park

400 spaces, including 10 mobility, 10 parent and child, and 5 coach

8am – 10pm (Autumn/Winter 5pm closure depending on ranger availability)

One-way exit allows passage

£1.50 all day

Barwise car park

8am – 10pm

£1.50 all day

Woodgrove

400 spaces

£1.50 all day

Pavilion car park

85 spaces

Opened only for matches

Free parking for football and cricket users

Causeway End (Golf)

80 spaces

8am – 10pm

£2 per day

9- hole Golf

65 spaces

8am-10pm

£1 all day

Annual parking passes available for:

Riverside and Barwise car parks (both together) – £39

Towneley Hall, Woodgrove, Riverside and Barwise (altogether) – £60

Towneley Hall

Towneley Hall is open seasonally.

From February until November it is open Saturday – Wednesday 12–5pm and Thursday 12.30–5pm and is closed on Fridays.

During winter months between November and February it is open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The gift shop is open between 12noon until 4pm from Saturday to Thursday and is closed on Friday.

For £5 you can purchase a 12-month entry pass to the hall

The historic house has a museum that houses a variety of displays, encompassing natural history, Egyptology, local history, textiles, decorative art and regional furniture, together with an art gallery.

The art gallery includes a large collection of paintings, focusing on romantic Victorian and pre-Raphaelite art, with some earlier paintings as well.

A £2 million Heritage Lottery Fund grant was awarded to help fund a major programme of restoration of the park.

A previous grant helped to build a museum shop, lecture theatre and offices in the footprint of the old servants’ quarters.

There is a huge area of open space to wander around within the grounds, including beautiful gardens, a children’s play area, and a large garden centre.

In the park you will find woodland sculptures, Folds Cross, and a cenotaph.

In case you get get tired strolling around, there are two cafes nearby to sit down and relax.

Towneley also hosts an array of family- friendly events including a classic car show, Burnley 10k run, the Woodland Festival and many other events.

Towneley Park and Gardens

Beautiful garden displays surround the historic hall including an Italian garden and formal gardens, while there are many features original to the site.

A deer pond, bird bath fountain, bluebell woodlands and exquisite Towneley orchids add depth and colour to the hall’s grounds.

The bird bath fountain, which takes centre stage in the Italian garden, was installed in 1945, with bronze deer acquired from Lowther Castle in 1948.

Through Heritage Lottery Funding the garden was re-laid in 2009, with the fountain working once again and wicker deer on site in 2013.

The park has some great walks for everyone. Whether you want an easy ramble or a more strenuous walk, the waymarked footpaths around the park reveal historic landscapes, hidden valleys and beautiful views.

Cafes

Rotunda Cafe

During the summer months, take advantage of the sunshine whilst you grab a bite to eat. The cafe is located in the Riverside car park.

Old Stables Cafe

Situated within the landscaped grounds of Towneley Park, the cafe newly refurbished is open seven days a week throughout the year.

Offshoots Permaculture Project

Based in the old walled garden, the award-winning Offshoots permaculture project demonstrates the techniques of permaculture gardening and regularly holds workshops and activities such as green wood working and yurt building.

The project was set up in 1997 and as a result of a lot of hard work from staff and dedicated volunteers over the years Offshoots is now a thriving community garden and training centre.

Offshoots is a demonstration centre for sustainability, linking the environment with the Government’s health and skills agenda. It involves people from the whole community and is for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

There are eco-friendly buildings that are powered by renewable energy, organic vegetable production, beekeeping, forest garden, a wildlife pond and reed bed, charcoal kiln and a backyard garden demonstration area.

Green-fingered visitors will also enjoy visiting two garden centres, both located on the edge of Towneley, which offer a good selection of plants and garden furniture.

Golf Course

Towneley also hosts a municipal golf course, that is managed by Burnley Leisure.

The 9-hole, 18-hole and pitch and put courses are designed to challenge all skill levels.