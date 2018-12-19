Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singing Ringing Tree is a three-metre-tall, wind-powered musical sculpture made of galvanized steel pipes and stands in the dramatic landcape of the high above Burnley.

The pipes swirl to form the shape of a tree bent and blown by the wind, and produce an eerie, melodious hum as the constant wind on Crown Point drifts through them.

The sound produced by these twisted metal trees covers several octaves and is said to be simultaneously discordant and melancholy, and intensely beautiful.

The sculpture stands on the site of a former re-diffusion transmission station - with a run-down brick building and unused telegraph lines.

These were dismantled - the telegraph lines were recycled - to make way for the Tree that was to stand out against the stark, rolling landscape of the Pennines.

Perfect for walkers, both two and four-legged, and fascinating for kids, the landmark forms part of the Wayside Arts Trail which covers a walk from Towneley Parkup to Crown Point. The project is managed by Mid Pennine Arts.

Completed in 2006, the impressive sculpture was designed by Architects Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu and was the winner of he National Award of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) for architectural excellence in the following year.

The structure was also named by The Independent and British Airways travel magazine as one of 21 landmarks that define Britain in the 21st Century.

Getting to Singing Ringing Tree

By Car

Although it may look as if Singing Ringing Tree is in the middle of nowhere, it is actually only about 15 minutes from the centre of Burnley by car.

There is a small car park on Crown Point Road, and from there you have a 5-10 walk on a path to the tree.

The path can sometimes get a little muddy in places after wet weather and there is a short length of the path that slopes downhill though this should be manageable for most.

For those using sat-navs, Singing Ringing Tree does not have a postcode – however the buildings nearest the turning from Manchester Road onto Crown Point Road have the postcode BB11 5NP.

From the M65 J9 take the turning off the roundabout signposted to Burnley. At the next roundabout take the first exit and stay in the right-hand lane. At the traffic lights turn right ).

At the next roundabout take the exit signposted A682 Rawtenstall then turn left onto Crown Point Road just beyond the last buildings as you leave Burnley.

The Singing Ringing Tree is signposted with a brown tourist sign marked ‘Tree Panopticon’.

Follow the road, over a cattle grid and keep going, it’s quite a way, until you come to the car park on your left where a gravel path leads you to the Panopticon.

By Bus

The number 463 to Rawtenstall can be picked up at Burnley Bus Station and will drop you off around 30 minutes walk from Singing Ringing Tree.

Busses run roughly every half an hour

By Train

Northern Rail Services serve Burnley from Preston, Colne and Blackburn where passengers can connect to mainline rail services.

From here, Burnley Bus Station is a 10 minute walk.