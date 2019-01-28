Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After walking around the Red Rose county you can refresh yourself with some tasty pub grub and beverages.

We've put together a list of all the best walks in Lancashire which have a pub at the end - so you can reward yourself for all those steps.

Lytham Green

First up is Lytham Green where you can meander down the fantastic greenery alongside the coast of Lytham St Annes.

On your travels you can visit impressive attractions including the Lytham Windmill Museum where you can climb up to the top of the windmill and discover its history.

You can play football on the grass, stop for an ice cream or take a picnic for along the way.

Once you've finished your steps along the Fylde Coast's popular seaside resort, you can finish off by visiting the Queen's Hotel, in the heart of the Green, for some well deserved drinks.

Guild Wheel

Next is The Guild Wheel in Preston.

The 21 mile route which circles the city is a great chance for you to walk around scenic areas, including Avenham Park, Preston Docklands and Brockholes Nature Reserve.

A variety of pubs line the Guild Wheel, so you can nip in during or at the end of your walk.

The Continental, located at on South Meadow Lane next to the River Ribble, is a great place to start.

Or you could try the Pavillion Café, at the heart of Avenham Park, for fresh food and drink, including beer and wine.

Preston Marina

Preston Marina is next on the list where you can wander around the Riversway Docklands, which was once Europe's largest single dock basin.

The historic waterfront is a great place for a peaceful stroll, and you can finish off the walk with a trip to the Marina's Baffitos.

The restaurant serves a wide selection of Italian food and an array of beverages to quench your thirst.

Pendle Hill

Follow the trail of the Pendle witches when you visit Pendle Hill.

This is a one hot spot in east Lancashire which can reveal breathtaking views.

With a summit of 557m above sea level, you can climb up the hill and glance over the county's skyline.

Set at the foot of the hill is the Pendle Inn pub, a charming village eatery providing a delicious menu of tasty grub, beer and drinks.

Lancaster Canal

And finishing off our list is last, but not least, the Lancaster Canal.

Journey through the city of Lancaster via the three-mile long scenic canal.

The unique canal was only connected to the national waterway network via the Ribble Link in 2002, and is full of character.

You can complete your walk with a pit stop at The Water Witch, a niche pub along the picturesque canal.

You can enjoy delicious food, a ranging selection of drinks and dog lovers out there are welcome to bring their canine friends.