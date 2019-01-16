Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoghton Tower is a unique historical landmark within Lancashire. The fortified manor house dates from around 1560 and its hilltop location boasts breathtaking views across Lancashire.

Once the home of the de Hoghton family, Hoghton Tower has had a remarkable history. Royals such as King James I and King William III were frequent visitors, and it was severely damaged in the Civil War in 1643. It spent time in a derelict state until being rebuilt and extended in the late 19th century.

Today, its magnificent buildings, picturesque gardens and history-soaked dungeons make this attraction one of Lancashire’s true gems. There is a wide variety of things to do when visiting Hoghton Tower.

This is everything you need to know to plan your visit to the estate.

When is it open?

From November to March, the grounds are closed apart from when an event is ongoing.

From April to 7th October, the house and tea rooms are open Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

How much is admission?

Admission to the house and grounds costs as follows:

Adults: £10

Children under 16: £8

Concessions (retired and students): £8

Children under 5: Free

People wishing to access the grounds only can do so for £2.20. Admission prices include a gift aid donation to the The Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust.

Tours are included in the price and happen at least once per hour depending on demand.

(Image: MjT)

How to get there by car

The grounds are located between Preston and Blackburn on the A675. If you're using the motorway, it can be reached via junction 5 of the M65, junctions 28 and 29 of the M6, and junction 8 of the M61.

If you're using a sat nav, the postcode to enter in is PR5 0SH.

There is free parking at Hoghton Tower, with enough spaces for over 130 vehicles. For larger parties, there is also room for coach parking but this must be booked in advance. The car park is located about a quarter of a mile from the main entrance to the house and paths may include uneven surfaces.

How to get there by public transport

The 152 Hotline bus between Burnley and Preston via Blackburn stops at the end of Hoghton Tower's driveway. That means if you're travelling from further afield, you can travel by train to one of these towns and connect to the 152 bus.

Can I get something to eat there?

Hoghton Tower features a classic English tea room, where you can indulge in homemade scones or sticky toffee pudding, or relax with a cup of tea - choose from the usual everyday brew to flavours such as rhubarb and ginger.

The tea room uses local and seasonal ingredients in their dishes.

Is there a gift shop?

Yes, the attraction's gift shop is based in the Old Stables, which according to Hoghton Tower's website is where Prince Philip once liveried his horses during Carriage Trials.

It's open from 11am to 4pm whenever the main house is open, and features souvenirs, children's toys, and even preserves and jams from producers local to the area.

Is the attraction wheelchair accessible?

Because the tower is historic in nature, there are some uneven surfaces around the grounds and changes in level both inside the main building and outside. There aren't many ramps or lifts which is something to consider if accessibility is important.

Tours require the use of staircases and the courtyards have ancient cobbles which by their nature are uneven.

However, there are bays for blue badge holders, and aspects of the grounds such as the gardens are flat with pick-up and drop-off points to special events available to those requiring assistance with wheelchairs.

What’s on at Hoghton Tower?

Ghost tours are taking place at the tower, on 18th January, 25th January, 1st February and 1st March 2019. You will be guided by "silent torchbearers" through the darkened halls of the tower, and find out about spooky happenings from the building's long history. Tickets cost £32 per person and include a two-course meal. These tours must be booked in advance.

A Burns Night themed murder mystery is taking place on Saturday 26th January. See if you can figure out who killed collector Ann O’Tate before the house's auction. Tickets cost £32 per person, include a two-course meal, and must be booked in advance as well.

For more information about Hoghton Tower, visit their website at www.hoghtontower.co.uk