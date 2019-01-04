Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're well known for our warm hospitality, but there's a lot more to Lancashire than a friendly welcome.

With historic towns and cities and some gorgeous countryside, you don't need to travel far to find somewhere to take the family.

It's got some amazing attractions too, from the dungeons of our historic Lancaster Castle to the heady heights of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's roller coasters and much more.

We've been taking a look at some of the best places across (or on the outskirts of) the county, to take children of all ages. Indeed we've created a whole alphabet of inspiration. The kids will never have reason to be bored again.

Here's our A-Z of fun-filled family days out in Lancashire:

A is for Animal Quackers, Bacup

The petting farm is a firm favourite with families in Lancashire.

With tours, bird shows and cuddle time with everything from bunnies and chicks to kittens and puppies, it's a real hands on place for those animal lovers.

If you join in the tour then Farmer Terry promises to keep the little ones amused all day long.

And as well as the cuddly pets, there's plenty of chance to meet the reptiles too, including geckos and bearded dragons.

The farm is open weekends, bank holidays and school holidays, 11am to 4pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 each, or £16 for a family of four and can be booked online .

Animal Quackers, Huttock Top Farm, Newchurch Old Road, Bacup, OL13 8HS.

B is for Burnley's new Air Unlimited

One of Lancashire's newest attractions is Air Unlimited which opened in Burnley in December.

It's home to a 600 sq m inflatable playground, a Sports Zone with football pitch and basketball court, climbing wall with drop slide, half pipe ninja wall, turbine tunnel and more.

Located on the site of the former Pegasus Drop Zone on Craven Street, it's undergone an extensive renovation.

Dad-of-two Calum Heyes has converted the former trampoline park into Burnley’s first inflatable playground, with his children being the inspiration behind the business.

Sessions cost £7.95 for an hour or £10 for two hours and can be booked online.

Toddler sessions, with songs and toys, take place in term time and cost £3.50 per toddler and £1.50 per accompanying adult.

Air Unlimited, Unit 3, Spring Gardens, Craven Street, Burnley, BB11 3AQ.

C is for Lancaster Castle

Its origins date back almost 1,000 years and you've never visited Lancaster Castle then you've probably spotted it from afar.

The Grade 1 Listed building occupies a city-centre hilltop location on the site of three successive Roman forts and has been described by English Heritage as 'not only the North-West's most important historic and archaeological monument but also of international importance'.

It's open daily for guided tours, special events and group bookings. Visitors can enjoy the courtyard spaces, external views of the historic building, two small exhibition spaces, and the gift shop without charge, but public access to the interiors of the castle buildings is by guided tour only.

Open 9.30am to 5pm seven days a week (except over the Christmas / New Year), hour-long guided tours run throughout the day.

Lancaster Castle is one of the UK’s most significant historic monuments. Its origins date back to Roman times and it has been a centre of justice, incarceration and penal reform for almost 1,000 years. So there’s much to see and learn!

A guide will take you through tales of witchcraft, religious persecution, crime and punishment, rehabilitation and release throughout the ages. You may even get to stand in the dock, raise your left hand to be sworn in, and uncover the true meaning of being ‘sent down’.

You can also try out one of our medieval cells for size and marvel at one of Europe’s most extensive collections of heraldic shields.

Tours cost £8 for adults, £6.50 for children and concessions, or £20 for a family. To make a group booking call 01524 64998.

Lancaster Castle, Castle Parade, Lancaster, LA1 1YJ.

D is for the Blackpool Tower Dungeon

It's obviously not the only attraction in Blackpool (see I and X), but the dungeon is certainly a popular one.

The Dungeon brings together a cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes and 'one awesome drop ride'.

There are 10 shows in all, ranging from Pendle Witches and Plague Doctor to The Torturer and Viking Invasion.

The ride promises 'a truly unique and exciting walk through experience' that you see, hear, touch, smell and feel, while the whole experience promises laughs and screams in equal measure.

If that's not enough to terrify you then you could always give the attraction's escape rooms a go too.

Dungeon tickets cost £14, while escape room costs from £13. Book online for the best prices. You can save money by booking more than one Blackpool attraction.

The Blackpool Tower, Bank Hey St, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ.

E is for Energi trampoline park, Preston

Another place the family can get bouncing is Energi in Preston.

As well as trampolines for big and little kids to bounce to their heart's delight, there's also inflatables, an airbag tower, a fusion skyride and a climbing wall.

The massive venue also houses a dedicated parkour section, full height rings for those slam dunks, an interactive wall and high jump targets.

It's open daily from 10am and closes at 8pm on Tuesdays and at weekends, 9pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and 10pm on Friday.

Weekend jump sessions cost £8.95 an hour but there's an early 10am toddler session for under fives and siblings under 10, costing £4 each. Book online .

Queens Retail Park, Queen St, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 4HZ.

F is for Farmer Parr's Animal World, Fleetwood

Another great place for families to get up close to some furry friends is Farmer Parr's.

Daily events include farm tours, animal shows, tractor rides, pony rides and grooming, egg collecting, animal feeding and petting.

There's outdoor play plus an indoor bouncy castle and indoor animal barns too, so you can shelter from the rain.

The Fylde Country Life Museum is there too and you can wander round the paddocks, ponds and walkways.

If your little one fancies showing off their creative side they could also call in The Pottery Studio, where students from the charity Autism Initiatives can give them a hand.

The farm is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm and costs £6.50 for adults, £5.50 for children, or £20 for a family, between March and October. Between November and February tickets are reduced to £5. Visit the website for more details.

Farmer Parr's Animal World, Rossall Lane, Fleetwood, FY7 8SL.

G is for Go Ape at Rivington

Well it's address is Bolton but we reckon Go Ape is more than worthy of a place in our list.

Set 10 metres above the forest floor, the Tree Top Adventure promises 'just the right mix of adrenaline-pumping action and awe-inpsiring views'.

Plus it's the only Go Ape in the UK to feature a zip wire over water so you can soar above the waves of the reservoir, before landing to the sound of your cheering tribe. Or something like that.

There are courses for adults and juniors. The latter costs from £16 a person and is aimed at the whole family.

Mums, dads, kids and grandparents if they're game enough, can tackle the wobbly bridges, intricate crossings and zip wire finale.

It's suitable for kids over a metre tall, that's 3ft 3" and can be booked online .

Go Ape Rivington, Great House Barn, Rivington Lane, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 7SB.

H is for Harris Museum in Preston

There's all sorts to see and do inside the Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

As well as being home to talks, tours and exhibitions, there are sessions held especially for families.

From Little Hands On for the under fives, to Arty Explorers, Time Explorers, Hands On and lots more for ages five to 12, there promises to be something for kids of all ages.

You can take a look here to see what family events are planned.

There are lots of collections for kids to explore too, like the Archaeology collection, which consists of more than 2,000 items, including ancient human and animal skulls from the Preston Dock Excavations, which are between 6,000 and 1,000 years old.

The museum and galleries are open Monday 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm. For more details visit the website .

Harris Museum, Market Square, Preston, PR1 2PP.

I is for ICON at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

We told you there'd be more from Blackpool and how could we ignore the town's newest roller coaster Icon.

The much-anticipated ride - billed as the 'world’s most interactive roller coaster' - opened to the public in May.

The UK’s first ever double-launch roller coaster propels riders at speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour during an intense, jaw-dropping two and a half minutes.

Riders will have to be a minimum height of 130cm to be allowed on the ride, which weaves through the amusement park looping through, underneath and around 15 other rides.

Tickets can be booked online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com .

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Ocean Blvd, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ.

J is for water jets at Happy Mount Park, Morecambe

The park's Splash Zone is a firm favourite with families when the weather hots up.

Open from May through to September, the brightly coloured interactive play area has multiple water jets activated by buttons, so children of all abilities are able to activate the sensor operated water jets.

It's built on an outdoor soft play surface, so wheelchair users can access the fun too.

Among the water jets a carousel of buckets spills water from above, a water arch sprays all who move through it, and cannons soak all those enjoying the watery fun.

The Splash Park costs just £1 per person and capacity is limited in each session to avoid overcrowding.

You can book for one of the four daily sessions in advance on the day - at the park kiosk - where you'll be given a date stamped coloured wristband.

Sessions are at 10.30am to 12.15pm, 12.30pm to 2.15pm, 2.30pm to 4.15pm and 4.30pm to 6.15pm.

Once you've had some fun in the water, or while you're waiting for your session, there's loads more in happy Mount Park to keep families entertained, including a woodland walk, adventure play area and a privately run Pirates In The Park indoor play area.

There's also swing boats, trampolines and adventure golf.

If you're driving there's a pay-and-display car park on the promenade close to the park entrance.

Happy Mount Park, for satnav use the postcode LA4 6AQ.

K is for Kirby Lonsdale

Only just outside of Lancashire we think Kirby Lonsdale deserves a mention.

The river under Devil's Bridge provides entertainment on its own when the weather's right

It's popular with families because of its easy access and deep rock pools and provides hours of fun in the summer months.

Visitors can enjoy a walk by the river to the idyllic viewpoint Ruskin's View.

If you're in need of a bite to eat there are some local pubs to call in, or there's usually a van near the bridge selling bacon barms and brews.

Kirby Lonsdale, Bridge Brow, LA6.

L is for Lytham St Anne's Beach Huts

The beach huts have been a hugely popular addition to Lytham, with many families using them as a base for the day when taking the kids to the seaside.

They come with everything you could possibly need for a comfortable trip - especially if you've got a baby on board.

All huts have mains electricity and fitted kitchens with 25 litres of fresh water, a fridge, heater, microwave, kettle, cups glasses plates and cutlery for six, freshly laundered tea towel, cleaning cloth and washing up liquid.

There's also a removable ship’s table, bench seating for three, four folding chairs and complimentary tea and coffee.

Beach Hut Rental is from 10am until midnight and cost from around £75 off peak. For more details and to check availability, visit the website .

St Anne Beach Hut office, The Island, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 1LS.

M is for Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Depending on the season you can spot everything from ducklings to migrating swans at Martin Mere.

There's loads of fun to be had outside, with a muddy meadow and play areas for kids of all ages, and at weekends and in school holidays, they can join in activities in the craft room between 1pm and 4pm.

You can try your hand at canoeing too, every day until the end of October between 11am and 4pm. And there's a guided boat option if anyone doesn’t feel like paddling.

On top of that there are daily feeds and talks including a chance to meet the site's three cheeky Asian otters. You watch them forage, swim, rest, sleep and bath in the sunshine.

Pond dipping takes place at weekends between 11am and 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 3pm.

The trail is included in the usual admission fee - adults £11.45, children £6.13, under fours free, or a family ticket for two adults and two children £29.90.

For more details visit the WWT Facebook page here or the WWT website .

Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Fish Lane, Burscough, Lancashire, L40 0TA .

N is for Brockholes Nature Reserve

There is so much for families to explore at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

Get there early to avoid the crowds and make the most of your day exploring the nature reserve which is home to a free adventure playground.

Children aged seven plus can enjoy the climbing forest and the play area features everything from a zip wire and balance blocks to a miniature gravel quarry for scooping and digging.

And there are regular events planned too, including Nature Tots for preschoolers, pram walks, pond dipping, school holiday clubs and more.

Brockholes is open 10am to 5pm daily until November 5. After that it's open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday-Sunday, with the Visitor Village closed on Mondays during the winter period.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Preston, PR5 0AG.

O is for Old Holly Farm, Preston

As a working organic dairy farm that means one thing - ice cream!

Visitors can see the dairy herd and learn a bit about the workings the farm.

From April to October you can see the cows out at pasture as well as the calves in the calf shed.

The milk is used by the Tootsies team in their ice cream which is available in the farm shop. It's also used it in the hot drinks and you can get your child a glass of milk for free when ordering from the kids menu – a great way to learn and enjoy the field to fork journey.

As well as the cows it's home to other traditional farm animals, a soft play for little ones to burn off some energy and a traditional stone courtyard café serving homemade food. Special events are also planned throughout the year.

Visit the website for more details.

Old Holly Farm, Cabus Nook Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1AA.

P is for Planet Ice, Blackburn

There's nothing like a skating session to test that family bond - who's going to pick who up first?

Well you can put that to the test at the ice rink in Blackburn where there are general skate sessions, family packages and even ice skating lessons.

General sessions cost £7.70 at weekends, or £9.90 with skates. Midweek prices are £7.20 and £9.40 respectively.

Learn To Skate courses begin from £61 and are suitable for people who want to the 'learn the basics of ice skating or who would like to re-learn and work their way back to the top'.

Ice Penguin courses for under fives can be booked from £45.

Visit the website for more details and to book.

Planet Ice, Lower Audley St, Blackburn, BB2 3DY.

Q is for Queen Street Textile Museum

Queen Street Mill is the last surviving 19th century steam powered weaving mill from the days when cotton was king.

Work to strengthen the mill's chimney has meant limited access to the museum, but groups can still visit the weaving shed - which houses 308 Lancashire looms - on pre-booked dates.

The attraction offers families the chance to experience the sounds, sights, and smells of a working mill - watching weaving demonstrations in the warehouse where warp and weft combine to make cloth.

To arrange a guided tour, contact the site on 01282 412555 or email queenstreetmill@lancashire.gov.uk to discuss dates and charges.

Queen Street Textile Museum , Queen Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, BB10 2HE.

R is for Ski Rossendale

If you fancy a go on the slopes then there's loads going on for families at Ski Rossendale.

There are ski and snowboard lessons, as well as Fun Tube sessions where visitors can slide down the slope in a fun tube.

Fun tubing is on at weekends and costs £6 for 30 minutes or £10 for 50 minutes.

There's also the popular Saturday Kids Club running every week throughout the year and is a great way for kids of all ages to learn to ski and snowboard with qualified instructors.

The place is open 1pm to 9pm Tuesday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm on a Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The Saturday Kids Club sessions run between 9.30am and 1pm.

To find out more about the attraction visit the website .

Ski Rossendale, Haslingden Old Road, Rawtenstall, Rossendale, BB4 8RR.

S is for SeaLife, Blackpool

Whether you're four or 44 there's no doubt that SeaLife makes for a great family day out.

The attraction is split into different zones, from Kingdom of the Seahorse and Stingray Adventure, to Rock Pool and Turtle Rescue.

At the Rock Pool you will see - and get the chance to touch - native creatures such as a range of fish, molluscs, crustaceans and other creatures, as well as sea weed, sponges, urchins and anemones.

Among the highlights has to be the spectacular ocean walk-through tunnel, which gives you the opportunity to experience life under the sea - without getting wet.

There's an array of sharks and you'll have the chance to see Giant Green Sea Turtles, Black Tip Sharks, White Tip Sharks, Stingrays, Shovel Nose Sharks, Nurse Sharks, Grouper, Vampire Fish and many more fish.

Regular events are put on during the school holidays with characters appearances from the likes of Octonauts, along with activities for little ones.

SeaLife only tickets cost from £11.50 for children and £14 for adults, but you can save money with ticket deals when you're visiting more than one Blackpool attraction.

Standard opening times are Standard Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and weekends 10am to 6pm. Visit the website for more details.

SeaLife Blackpool, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA.

T is for Thompson Park and Miniature Railway, Burnley

Nick-named The Lollipop Line, Thompson Park Railway is a seven-minute, one kilometre, permanent railway in the northern half of the Edwardian park.

There are a number of locomotives at the site, including Tommy, Titan and Trixie Belle.

Operated by the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society, there's a range of tickets - £1 for a single ride, £5 for unlimited rides for one day, or £10 for 12 rides on any dates.

Check the running dates here before planning your visit.

Thompson Park and Miniature Railway, Colne Road, Burnley, BB11 2AA.

U is for Park View 4U, Lytham

Park View 4U is a charity based at the QEII Park View Playing Fields in Lytham.

What was once a boggy field has been developed into an award-winning park with facilities for all ages.

There's a bespoke sand and water play area, toddler and teen zones, a BMX track, skate ramps, playfit equipment, a multi use games area, an amphitheatre, football pitches, a woodland walk and more.

The venue also plays host to a range of activities and events for the local community, from health walks and a gardening club, to cycling, sports events and family activities.

There's a cafe selling food and drink and offering toilet facilities and at peak times there's an ice cream cabin which also sells drinks and buckets and spades to use in the sand and water area.

It opens 9.30am Monday to Saturday and 9am on Sunday, closing at 4pm from November 1 to March 31 and 5pm from April 1 to October 31.

Visit the website for more details.

Park View 4U , Park View Playing Fields, Park View Road, Lytham, FY8 4JE.

V is for Vertical Drop Slide at Clip N Climb, Preston

Preston's Clip 'n' Climb is a first for Lancashire and promises action-packed fun for all the family.

The centre has 20 individual climbing wall challenges of various designs and difficulty, soft play for under fours and a café area overlooking the climbing arena for those who want to take a break.

It's also home to two very special attractions – the infamous Vertical Drop Slide and the Stairway to Heaven.

Wearing a safety helmet and zip up suit, children hold on to a bar which pulls them to the top of the slide before falling down the 25ft drop at speed and bouncing off the bottom.

The Stairway to Heaven sees children testing their balancing skills as they step up from pole to pole before dropping down.

It's open 3pm to 9pm Monday to Friday, and from 9.30am at weekends, closing at 7pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Clip 'n' Climb is for fours and over and costs £12 for an hour. Soft play costs £2 for aged one to four and is free for under ones. Book on the website here .

Clip N Climb, 1b Wyder Court, Millennium City Park, Preston, PR2 5BW.

W is for Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough

You can never have too many farms and this one is certainly a popular one with families - just look at the llama love in this photo.

As well as farm animals, there are critters and birds to see and the chance to get hands on with most of them too.

But there's a lot more to this place than just animals. It's home to an indoor Play Barn with large ball pools and giant climbing structure and there's a miniature railway for families to enjoy a train ride as well.

Long regarded as one of the best features of our farm, the train runs to the Lake View Station starting at 11am, and then every half hour until 4pm.

Visitors can disembark at the Lake View Station and enjoy the scenery, relax and have picnics, while the children are entertained on the play area.

Tickets are £1.50 per child and £2 per adult, and most of the income from ticket sales goes towards the maintenance and development of the classic miniature railway.

The farm costs £6.50 for adults, £7.50 for children, under ones are free. A family (two adults and two children) is £26.

There's also a weekday special during term time which lets one adult in for half price with each paying child.

Visit the website for more details.

Windmill Animal Farm, Fish Lane, Burscough, L40 1UQ.

X is for X Factor stars at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

If you've never been to see the waxworks at Madame Tussauds then you're in for a real treat.

There are famous faces galore and you can have those all important photos taken with every one of them.

Sit next to music mogul Simon Cowell on the couch and stand on the stage with X Factor contestant Olly Murs.

While it's full of people only the grown ups will recognise - a friend's son thought Ken Barlow was actually Donald Trump - there are loads of familiar faces for the little ones too.

They'll especially love the attraction's £1m Marvel Super Heroes area, whcih is split into separate zones focusing on different characters such as Hulk, Thor and Spider Man.

Tickets start from £13.50 for children and £16.50 for adults and can be booked online.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA.

Y is for Yarrow Valley Park, Chorley

Parents are always on the lookout for good parks and this one ticks a lot of boxes.

The 700-acre park features a lake, a waterfall, an adventure playground, a cafe and a visitor centre.

The playground in itself has plenty of features to explore and kids love the quirky wall with a tunnel through it.

Chorley council regenerated the derelict site in the 1980s and has been widely praised for its transformation.

Once you can drag the kids away from the play area, it's a great place to enjoy a stroll and offers some stunning views - Birkacre Weir being one of the most popular attractions in the park.

Yarrow Valley Park, off Birkacre Road, Chorley, PR7 3QL.

Z is for Blackpool Zoo

It could well be a case of save the best till last as Blackpool Zoo is undoubtedly one of Lancashire's most loved family attractions.

The zoo is also home to tigers, gorillas, lions, flamingos, penguins and lots more and it's a manageable size for little ones to make their way round it in one day.

In April it opened up its new multi-million pound Project Elephant Base Camp.

The new facility combines the UK's largest indoor elephant house with a huge outdoor habitat and an immersive themed visitor experience 'through Asia'.

Elsewhere, there's a Sea Lion Pool and a Gorilla Mountain and just next to the elephant camp is Dinosaur Safari - where you can make your way around a trail of lifesize dino statues.

The zoo is open daily from 10am except for Christmas Day, with closing times varying throughout the year. Tickets are cheaper if you book in advance online where they cost £13.99 for adults, £10.99 for children aged three to 15, or £43.99 for a family of four.

Blackpool Zoo, East Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8PP.