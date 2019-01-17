Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The North West Puddle Jumping Championships are being held in Lancashire next month.

The nine-day event will run from February 16 - 24, and be held at WWT Martin Mere in Burscough.

The 45 minute puddle championships will run from 2pm each day, and aim to encourage children to grab their wellies, get outside and join in the fun.

Children will compete against each other to see who can produce the biggest splash from their puddle jump - as measured by special splash-o-meters.

They will also be judged on their enthusiasm and jumping style.

Winners will be announced each day throughout the event, which runs throughout February half term - and ‘super-splashers’ will receive prizes.

As well as the main puddle jumping competition area, there will be a practice zone set up to help entrants perfect their splashing techniques.

The craft room will also be open daily for puddle jumping themed arts and crafts.

Vic Fellowes, from Martin Mere, said: “We know that children love nothing more than to splash about in puddles, so we thought we’d give them the chance to channel their inner splasher through our puddle jumping competition.

"We’ve really perfected the championships this year, with a brilliant competition area, a practice puddle zone, additional welly related activities, great prizes and expert judging panels.

"It’s all a lot of fun and we know that children who love puddles often grow up to be adults that love the outdoors.

"So through these championships we’re gently nurturing a love that may help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depend on them for years to come.”

As well as the puddle jumping area, visitors can attend daily talks and feeds to find out more about some of the species at the centre, explore the grounds and reserve and play in the adventure playground.

For more information, or to keep updated with the event, visit wwt.org.uk/martinmere or follow #puddlejumping on Twitter .