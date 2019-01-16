Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oswaldtwistle Mills is an award-winning shopping village in the heart of Lancashire that boasts over 100 retailers under one roof. With retailers selling goods from homeware to crafts to locally made food, visitors of all ages should be inspired to shop til they drop.

It's based in a former weaving mill, and if you're interested in the local history of the area there is even a textile and heritage museum located at the complex.

They hold regular events for all the family, and the impressive number of restaurants means that you can have a proper Lancashire day out at the village.

Here is everything you need to know to plan your visit to Oswaldtwistle Mills.

When is it open?

Oswaldtwistle Mills is open seven days a week.

Monday - Saturday: 9:30 - 17:30

Sunday: 10:00 - 17:00

10am – 11am is 'browsing only' on Sundays.

How to get there by car

The shopping village is easily accessible by car from anywhere in Lancashire via the M65. Leave at junction 7, following signs to Oswaldtwistle and follow the B6231.

Parking is free and is located around the village.

How to get there by public transport

Oswaldtwistle Mills is only 300 metres from Church & Oswaldtwistle Railway Station, meaning you can arrive from anywhere in the North West or beyond via train.

Alternatively, the shopping destination has its own bus stop ('Oswaldtwistle Mills Bus Stop') which can be used on any bus travelling between Blackburn and Accrington.

Can I get something to eat there?

Yes, there's plenty of choice for food and drink at Oswaldtwistle Mills, as it features four restaurants - from cakes and pastries at 'The Hungry Tackler' restaurant to the Cafe Nova Italian eatery where you can grab pasta or a panini.

Traditional afternoon tea is on the menu at The Terrace Tea Room as well, with a choice of loose leaf teas and homemade scones.

You can also grab a quick bite at the deli or the butchers located on site, and there is also a sweet shop and an ice cream parlour, which also features waffles and pancakes on their menu.

What kind of retailers can I expect to find?

There is a huge selection of different shops to find at Oswaldtwistle Mills. If you're looking for some ladies' fashion, leading brands such as Bonmarché, Peacocks, Bassini and Regatta can be found at the complex. Their menswear department includes Harris Tweed, EWM and Regatta's clothes for men.

Their Living and Dining centre offers furniture and styling items to suit any home, including coffee tables, book cases and chairs. You can also pick up soft furnishings, and things for the bedroom such as pillows, duvets and bed linen from Musbury Fabrics.

Their garden centre is also worth a visit, featuring everything you need to regenerate your home's exterior, from plants and trees to tubs, baskets and solar lighting. They even have a bird care department if you have feathered visitors in your garden.

What events are taking place?

There are plenty of special activities to get involved with at the shopping village when you're not looking round the retailers.

Their 'Crafternoon' classes go through the process of making seasonally-themed cards and keepsakes - upcoming classes in 2019 take place on Monday 4th February and Monday 20th May. They cost £15 per person, take three hours and include a tea or coffee and slice of cake.

On various dates throughout February you can take part in their 'Funtastic February' days, which include quizzes, a homemade pie and peas lunch, and a game of Play Your Cards Right. At the end of the day there's even time for a spot of bingo. Tickets cost £14 per person.

The St Patrick's Day show is also an event to look out for, which according to Oswaldtwistle Mills sells out every year. With 'laughs, tunes and an Irish-themed quiz', tickets cost £16 per person and it takes place on Friday 15th March.

For more information about Oswaldtwistle Mills, visit their website at www.o-mills.co.uk