Rivington Pike is one of the best viewing spots in the north of England.

The hill summit on Winter Hill, part of the West Pennine Moors, overlooks the village of Rivington in Chorley.

It's a great place to meander, and can often be busy. And there are many different ways of getting to the peak, some more popular than others.

We've compiled this comprehensive guide to all you need to know about the pike.

It includes directions, best times to go, postcode, and what can you expect from your visit.

What is Rivington Pike?

Rivington Pike is a well-known walking and hiking landmark.



At 363m high, it is the most westerly high point of Winter Hill in the West Pennine Moors.

The pike derives its name from the Old English ‘hreof’ plus ‘ing’ meaning the rough or rugged hill and pic, a pointed eminence.

The Tower

Pike Tower is a Grade II* listed building on the summit.

John Andrews of Rivington Hall built the tower in gritstone on the site of the beacon. It was built as a hunting lodge.

It has a wooden roof, and three windows and a door, all of which are now blocked up.



It had a 1733 date stone marking the year of its completion which has since been removed.



William Lever gifted land at Lever Park in Rivington to the people of Bolton which included the Pike Tower. This was later owned by Liverpool Corporation as part of an agreement for water supplies.

The land was later transferred to Chorley Rural District Council who restored the building in 1973 and completed further work in the 1990s.

It is now owned by United Utilities.

Good Friday

Walking the pike on Good Friday is a longstanding tradition, and thousands of people ascend the pike from before dawn to after dusk.

Many families choose to spend the rest of the day strolling around the Terraced Gardens; and at this time you may see Lord Leverhulme’s gift to Bolton as he intended.

In the past the Easter Fair was held on the upper slopes, but due to erosion this has now moved to the road below.

Expect hot food stalls, confectionery and ice cream sellers, traditional fairground games and maybe even a bouncy castle.

How to get there

One of the most popular routes to reach the pike starts at Rivington Hall Barn.

To get here, drive to Rivington Lane and on reaching the Great House Barn, turn right on the driveway opposite. This road leads to Rivington Hall and Rivington Hall Barn.

If you're using a SatNav, use the postcode BL6 7SB.

Where to park

There's a large car park at Rivington Hall Barn and it's free to park here.

From the car park, make your way towards the barn and take the path to the left.