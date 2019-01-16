Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Samlesbury Hall, which describes itself as ‘Lancashire’s Historic Home’ is a stunning historic stately home in Samlesbury, Lancashire.

It was built nearly 700 years ago in 1325, and has had many uses throughout its history, from being a pub to a girls’ boarding school. Today, over 50,000 visitors a year are attracted to the Grade I listed medieval house.

People visiting the popular attraction can expect to discover centuries of Lancashire's history, which features ghosts, witches and executions.

Here is all the information you need to plan your visit to Samlesbury Hall.

When is it open?

Samlesbury Hall and its grounds are open every Sunday to Friday.

Monday: 10:00 - 16:00

Tuesday: 10:00 - 16:00

Wednesday: 10:00 - 16:00

Thursday: 10:00 - 16:00

Friday: 10:00 - 16:00

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00

Every Saturday and on occasional Fridays, the attraction is closed for private events, however the golf centre and Bee Centre are still accessible.

It’s also always open on bank holidays, apart from New Year's Day and Boxing Day.

How much is admission?

Entry to the attraction is completely free - but donations to the Samlesbury Hall Charitable Trust are welcome. There are donation boxes around the building.

How to get there by car

If you’re travelling from East Lancashire via the M6, take junction 31 and head towards Blackburn and the A677, where brown signs will guide you to the attraction.

From the west, taking the M65, leave at junction 6 at Blackburn and head towards A6119 to Preston New Road and the A677, and follow the brown signs.

If you’re using a sat nav, the postcode is PR5 0UP.

Car parking is free at Samlesbury Hall.

How to get there by public transport

The bus number 59 between Preston and Blackburn stops outside Samlesbury Hall.

If you’re travelling from further afield, consider taking the train to Blackburn and connecting to this bus from the station.

Can I get something to eat there?

There are a wide choice of food and drink options within the hall’s restaurant. It even uses fresh herbs picked from the hall’s courtyard and serves seafood direct from the Lancashire fishing town of Fleetwood.

The hall is also home to Dottie’s Wafflery, where you can treat yourself to milkshakes, waffles and smoothies.

Note that picnics are not allowed within Samlesbury Hall or its grounds as the attraction relies on income from the restaurant to keep admission free.

Is there a gift shop?

Yes, a very Lancashire-focused gift shop is located at the hall, where you can buy souvenirs, books, locally made crisps and even garden accessories.

It can be found in the Hall's courtyard and is open Sunday - Friday, from 10am - 4pm.

Is the attraction wheelchair accessible?

The grounds surrounding the hall, and ground floor of the building are fully accessible to wheelchairs, however due to the building’s age and design there is currently no wheelchair access to some of the upstairs rooms.

There is, however, a stair lift for access to Samlesbury Hall’s galleries.

What’s on at Samlesbury Hall?

On 20th January, 17th February and 17th March 2019 you can take part in a guided tour around the building - and it’s no ordinary tour, as your guide will be Henry VIII (watch your heads!). Tours take place at 11am and 2pm, and are free of charge.

There are regular tours with Samlesbury Hall’s ‘Wicked Witch’, where you can find out more about the building’s gruesome past. These are also free, and more details on dates and times can be found on the hall’s website.

If you’re visiting for Mother’s Day on 31st March, you can also have a three-course lunch or afternoon tea at the hall. Booking is essential, which you can do on the attraction’s website here.

For more information about Samlesbury Hall, visit their website at www.samlesburyhall.co.uk