Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and in Lancashire there's hundreds to choose from.

From fry up's to pancakes and eggs benedict there's so many choices out there, it can be hard to know what to pick.

With healthy options galore also available, breakfast out doesn't have to be calorific - but if you're feeling naughty there's also plenty of meals to satisfy you.

We know there's nothing worse than a bad breakfast, so we have sussed out some of the best in the county, to get your day off to the best possible start.

From Preston to Lancaster and everywhere in between, there's plenty of delicious offerings out there.

If we've missed your favourite - tell us in the comments!

Here's 17 of the best breakfasts you can enjoy in Lancashire.

Vinyl Groove Cafe - 2 Queen Street, Lytham, FY8 5LQ

Vinyl Groove cafe in Lytham is widely lauded on Tripadvisor for its breakfast offering.

Breakfast is served between 9am and 11:45am and there's lots of options available.

From a Full English, to a comprehensive Veggie breakfast, alongside Kippers and porridge - there's something for everyone.

One reviewer said: "We both ordered the full breakfast. The breakfast had a sausage with chunks of black pudding in it, a big mushroom, slow roasted tomatoes, potato rosti, homemade beans and a poached egg (any choice of egg available) and bacon. Also a choice of white or granery toast.

"The sausage was a great surprise nothing like I have tasted before absolutely delicious. The slow roasted tomato was just so sweet and full of flavour. The homemade rosti and beans were superb.

"It was the best Breakfast I have ever had bar none and I am a seasoned traveller."

Compass Cafe Bar - 24 Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU

Breakfast is a serious business in Blackpool and the Compass Cafe Bar doesn't mess around.

With a five star rating on tripadvisor the breakfast is one of the best in the seaside town, with reviewers calling it the best they've tasted.

The cafe is open from 9am-4pm and serves breakfast all day.

Diners can chose from a variety of options including Full English served in a skillet - with veggie and vegan alternatives also available.

There's also pancakes and a lauded sausage sandwich.

One reviewer said: "This cafe has the most amazing breakfast in Blackpool by far."

Frankie and Bronnies - 4-12 Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6DE

This cafe, situated in Fleetwood market, is legendary in the town.

It's open from 8am-3pm Tuesday's Thursday Friday and Saturday and is usually very busy.

Offering the traditional breakfast fare the cafe also offers value for money.

And if you fancy a sweet treat following breakfast their apple pie is also apparently delicious.

One reviewer said: "The tea is just how I like it and the breakfast 'hits the spot' every time! Value you for money? Oh yes! It is also totally spotless."

Montagues - 73 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FYE 2JE

Another strong contender for the best breakfast in Blackpool is Montagues.

Open from 9am midweek and 10am on weekends the restaurant offers a variety of breakfast options.

From the traditional options, they also offer pancakes, avocado on toast and a variety of breakfast cocktails - including a bloody mary.

They also have vegan and vegetarian options.

One reviewer said: "Up there with one of the best breakfasts I’ve ever had it was that good, If you are in Blackpool you simply have to visit"

The Bees Country Kitchen - Market Place, Chorley, PR7 1BH

The Bees Country Kitchen in Chorley offers one of the best breakfasts in town.

Open from Monday-Saturday from 8am-6pm, theres something for everyone on the menu.

From a traditional breakfast, to smoked salmon and scrambled eggs there is something to tempt every palate - with veggies catered for too.

The Chorley eggs are also said to be very good.

One reviewer said: "The breakfasts are consistently well cooked, local food with a real emphasis on where the food has come from."

Breda Murphy Restaurant - 41 Station Road, Whalley, BB7 9RH

The Breda Murphy offers a variety of delicious breakfast treats.

The food is inspired by British and Irish cuisine and it's fair to say people rave about the place.

For breakfast you can enjoy a 'Muphy's' breakfast with white pudding and soda bread from sought out suppliers.

There's a full vegetarian and vegan menu, including a delicious sounding chesnut mushroom and chedder cheese rarebit.

One reviewer said: "The breakfast (all that you ever want in a full English breakfast) was 5 star. The bacon, the best I've ever tasted and the sausages, just give me a basket full of them."

The Dearden Tea Rooms - 12 Deardengate, Haslingden, BB4 5QJ

The Dearden Tea Rooms has lots of fans, with its quirky old-fashioned tea room style.

With an open fire, customers will stay warm, while they enjoy a breakfast made from locally sourced ingredients.

Some of the options on offer include an award winning Full English, poached duck eggs and traditional pancakes and maple syrup.

One reviewer said: "Breakfast here is amazing! A half breakfast is so big, it comes with everything including haggis, white and black pudding. The tea is the best and service is faultless!"

Blueberries, 6 New Market Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2JW

Sat on the edge of the market, Blueberries is far from your traditional greasy spoon.

The breakfast is served from 9am until lunch and many people say it's the best full English in town.

There's also pancakes with syrup, beans on toast and plenty of veggie options.

One reviewer said: "Without doubt the best English Breakfast in town. Blueberries is friendly, clean and overlooks the market in Clitheroe so you can watch the world go by sat on the terrace outside during summer."

Bistro 197 - 192 Todmorden Road, Burnley, BB11 3EA

With a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, it's safe to say this little bistro is one of Burnley's favourites for breakfast.

Open from 9am-4:30pm on Wednesday to Sunday, the bistro offers a variety of delicious dishes.

There's a continental breakfast served alongside the traditional Full English, and veggie option.

A variety of egg options are also on offer - including eggs benedict.

One reviewer said: " The breakfast is phenomenal!! It actually beats a £21.95 breakfast from a 5 star Hilton."

The Mill - Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston

The former mill has a great cafe set in the amazing grounds of the newly named St Catherine’s Park.

Breakfast is served from 9am until 11:30am and there's lot of delights on offer.

There's a Full English, with locally sourced ingredients and a veggie option on offer alongside.

A variety of breakfast sandwiches, croissants and porridge make up the rest of the breakfast offering.

All profits raised through the cafe go back to supporting St Catherine's Hospice.

One reviewer said: "We came here for a breakfast midweek after seeing the favourable reviews, and it was one of the best breakfasts we have had! The waitresses are very helpful, the cafe is nicely decorated, the food is superb, the prices very good considering."

The Whale Tail - 78A Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN

While lots of the restaurants and cafes on this list have veggie and vegan options - The Whale Tail in Lancaster is completely vegetarian.

But that has done nothing to its popularity - with people raving about the place - and their breakfasts especially.

The cafe is open from 9am until 4:30pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am-3pm on Sunday.

Dishes on offer include a full veggie breakfast or the option to create your own from a variety of items such as tofu, hash browns and vegan black pudding.

One reviewer said: "They offer a wide selection of food, all vegetarian and some vegan. It is a lovely, welcoming atmosphere and the food is excellent! Would especially recommend the breakfast with the delicious fresh bread!"

The Potting Shed - Sprout Farm Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 3BE

The cafe has become a firm favourite for locals, as well as out of town visitors.

The cafe serves several dishes for breakfast and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am - 5pm.

Breakfasts on offer include scrambled & poached eggs & Sausage, bacon & egg teacakes, alongside Full English breakfasts.

They also do a breakfast stand - similar to afternoon tea - which is much loved.

One reviewer said: "I had breakfast here on my birthday at the start of the month. Absolutely loved it, such a lovely feel to the place, wonderful staff and gorgeous menu. I had the breakfast crumpet which was amazing."

Cobble - 19a Church Street, Ormskirk, L39 3AE

Cobble in Ormskirk is one of the market towns best loved cafes.

Their breakfasts are craved by many, with their Full English and breakfast smoothies of particular note.

The cafe is open from 9am-5pm everyday, with lots of options for kids, as well as adults.

One reviewer said: "Visit Cobble regularly and can honestly say they never ever disappoint! Their coffee is gorgeous and everything on their breakfast menu is to die for."

The Folly Coffee House and Deli - 19 Worden Park, Arts and Craft centre, Leyland, PR25 1DJ

This little gem - set in a renovated stables dating back to the 1700s - is loved by many for its varied breakfasts.

Open from 9am-4pm everyday, there's several dishes on offer including Full English's, breakfast bagels and eggs served a variety of ways.

One reviewer said: "A breakfast bagel, toasted tea cake and two full English breakfasts were faultless. The black pudding and the sausages were particularly good."

Apple Store Cafe - Snow Hill, Scorton, PR3 1BA

The Apple Store cafe is set in the pretty village of Scorton and has a very quirky vibe.

The cafe is open from 9.00am- 4pm Wednesday- Sunday and there is plenty of free parking available.

Breakfasts available include a Full English, waffles, granola and deep filled rolls - with veggie options alongside.

One reviewer said: "Our cooked breakfast was divine all locally sourced produce that tastes delicious, really nice coffee too."

Ravenous - 12 Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR

This hidden gem is worth finding, just for the breakfasts alone.

Open from 8-4pm on Tuesday to Saturday there's lots of dishes to tempt even the fussiest of eaters.

Dishes available include a Full English, a selection of breakfast barms and eggs served a variety of ways.

One reviewer said: "The breakfast is amazing! Its so difficult to find a place that does good vegetarian sausages and all the food is fresh."

The View Cafe and Vintage Music - 99 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, LA4 5BY

This little cafe on the seafront offers the perfect way to start the day.

Open everyday from 10am-5pm there's plenty of meals on offer for breakie.

Options include Full Englishes - both large and small, and breakfast baps.

One reviewer said: "The breakfast was really nice and cooked perfectly (the chef was very friendly as well).

"The cafe has a lovely atmosphere with many vinyl records and vintage decor and was very reasonably priced."