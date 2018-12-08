Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craft ale and retro video games have combined for the latest on trend place in East Lancashire.

Nestled in Union Road in Oswaldtwistle the former Lloyds Bank has been transformed into a haven for beer lovers.

Tap Select is a new venture for the former head of media studies at Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School Domenico Sanna.

He's following in the family's hospitality footsteps as parents Franco and Kim Sanna founded the long-established Franco's restaurant in the town.

Domenico said: "Being able to take my passion for beer and now sharing that with other people is fantastic.

"I'm really excited to have opened up and I can't thank the tradespeople, my friends and family enough."

With eight craft ales on tap and an extensive beer bottles range in the fridges Domenico said he hopes it will give people something different.

The 33-year-old said: "There used to be the Ossie run as I was growing up and that's coming back now.

"I want Tap Select to stand out from everything else you have in the town and I think we're doing that.

"There's some great places now and it means there's a good night out in Ossie again. That's important and it means for a lot of people they don't need to go to Manchester, Preston or wherever. They can have their night out locally."

A major refurbishment of the interior of the building has put in a kitchen, with Domenico saying they will be doing a light bites menu during the day and there's also some familiar games from the past to play on.

He said: "The name Tap Select comes from combining two of my favourite things.

"For those who have ever played video games you'll know there's a select button and then we've got beers on tap. Combine those and you've got Tap Select.

"I think many of the beer rooms opening have done all the puns to death, so we needed something different."

Domenico says his stand-out beer to try has been the Tiny Rebel Cwtch.

Tap Select has created three full-time and five part-time jobs in the town.

What's on tap?

Haus Pilsner

Paulandar Munich Lager

Hacker - Weisse beer

Cwtch - Tiny Rebel

Beavertown - Neck Oil

Floris Famboise

Urban Orchard - Cider

The Black Pig - White Flag

