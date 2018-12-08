Load mobile navigation
Tap Select opens in Oswaldtwistle

A look inside the craft ale and retro video games bar

  1. The retro video games are a major feature of the bar, and are free to play
    The retro video games are a major feature of the bar, and are free to play
  2. Landlord Domenico Sanna enjoying a drink at the bar
    Landlord Domenico Sanna enjoying a drink at the bar
  3. A wet night in Oswaldtwistle, on the launch of Tap Select
    A wet night in Oswaldtwistle, on the launch of Tap Select
  4. The Tap Select logo on the wall
    The Tap Select logo on the wall
  5. The retro video games theme makes its way onto the walls
    The retro video games theme makes its way onto the walls
  6. Checking out the new bar in Union Road
    Checking out the new bar in Union Road
  7. Craft ale selection
    Craft ale selection
  Domenico quit his job at Rhyddings to take on the bar
