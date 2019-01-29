Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Booming gastropubs have seen a major rise in recent years, much to the delight of foodies.

The high-end beer and food suppliers have proved more and more popular, especially in Lancashire.

Making it on the list of Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs are many of the thriving business.

Take a look at which ones feature below.

The Assheton Arms, Clitheroe

The grade two listed pub located in the picturesque setting of Downham village, near Clitheroe, grabs the 45th position on the list.

The kitchen specialises in 'same day' sea food ensuring its freshness along with top quality local produce.

That seems to be surprise as it is owned by Seafood Pub Company.

From southern fried cod with gem salad, to steamed Korean buns with crispy duck, the Assheton Arms has a lot to offer.

The Cartford Inn, Preston

Lancastrian's can feel 'reet' at home at the Catford Inn, surrounded by a lovely countryside setting.

Hitting number 40 on the list, there is much to be adored at the country pub.

An impressive menu serving a variety of delicious food including snails and nduja mayo, Lancashire vension loin with winter fruit and a wide range of platters.

You can enjoy your food in the relaxing and stylish environment in one of Lancashire's top gastropubs.

The White Swan, Burnley

Stealing spot 19 is The White Swan at Fence, just outside of Burnley.

Fresh menus are based on produce from local suppliers, with seasonal ingredients offering a fantastic choice of dishses.

The pub delivers an entirely modest and friendly tone, including on the website which describes chef Tom Parker as: "This is Tom. Tom cooks your food. Tom has no social life. Don't be like Tom."

Although Tom's lack of social life suggest he dedicates his time to cooking delicious food, building to The White Swan's reputation.

The Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland, Clitheroe

Number 16 on the list rightfully belongs to The Parkers Arms in Clitheroe.

In 2017 the pub was the list's highest climber shooting from 48th place to 13th.

Still remaining in the top 20, The Parker's Arms is still turning heads.

Food is based on seasonal local ingredients and menus can change twice daily depending on seasonality and availablity.

The eatery also offers a vegan and vegetarian option and allergies can be catered for with prior notice.

A wide selection of pastries, ice creams, bread, cakes, jams, chutneys, biscuits, chocolates and pies are all prepared on site from fresh.

Freemasons at Wiswell, Clitheroe

Highest scoring for Lancashire is the Freemason at Wiswell, spectacularly achieving third spot on the entire list.

The flagstone-floored venue nestled in the Ribble Valley is perfect for a gastropub, serving cask ales from independent breweries.

The beverages aren't all the pub has to offer, with mouth-watering food from a variety of seasonal menus including an A La Carte menu incorporating Freemasons favourites.

A dedicated vegetarian option is also avilable.

Offering a variety events that will keep you entertained all year round, it's no surprise that the Freemasons at Wiswell has made it as Lancashire's N]number one.