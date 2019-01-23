Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cult Marks and Spencer meal deal is back- and it is set to be one of the best yet.

The high street favourite has released the Valentine editon of their cult 'Dine in for £10' offer and shoppers even get a bottle of fizz and box of chocolates included.

For £20, but shoppers can can enjoy a delicious starter, main, side, dessert, box of chocolates and bottle of fizz for two people meaning a huge potential saving of £19.30.

There are some luxurious meal options on offer in this years dine in savings- with Rump Steaks, King Prawns and even desserts for a loved up pair to share with a twin heart shaped chocolate dessert on the menu for the more romantic couples.

Expect to see the offer available in stores and online from 12 - 16 February, so there's plenty of time to stock up. You can see the full offer here.

James Newton, M&S Product Development Manager said ‘It’s all about staying in this Valentine’s day and we are offering customers the ultimate in dining-in excellence at amazing value. With delicious new options on this year’s menu, including the Cheese and Leek Soufflé Tarts, £12 bottle of Conte Pruilli Prosecco, and even a fully vegan option, we are sure this Valentines menu is our best yet.’

So no need to dress up, thanks to Marks and Spencer's Valentines meal deal you enjoy plenty of romance without breaking the bank, or leaving the house.

What's included in Marks and Spencers Valentine's meal deal?

Starters

Coquille St Jacques £6

Salmon & King Prawn Stacks £6

Cheese & Leek Souffle Tarts £3.30

Gastropub Camembert with Chutney £3

Gastropub Runny Scotch Egg £3.50

Salmon, Prawn & Avocado Starter £6

Vegan Sweet Potato Falafels (V) £3

Mains

Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce £10

Pork Shoulder with Honey £10

Sirloin Steaks with Heart Butter £8

Gastropub Beef Bourguignon £8

2 Baked Ricotta Stacks £7

Turkey Paupiettes £10

Butterflied Seabass Fillets £10

Gastropub Lamb Shanks £12

Valentines Heart Peppercorn Steak Pies £6

Gastropub Chicken & Prosciutto £6

Roasted Mushroom Stroganoff (V) £6

Sides

Potato Rosti £2.20

Spinach Pea & Samphire £2.40

Garlic Mushrooms £2.30

Dauphinoise Potatoes £2.80

Tenderstem Asparagus Spears (V) £2

Chantannay Carrot & Parsnips (V) £2.20

Frites £2.30

Asparagus Extra Fine (V) £2.30

Truffled Cauliflower Cheese £2.80

Triple Cooked Chips £2.50

Parmesan Mash £2.80

Deserts

Profiterole Stacks £3

2 Billionaires Desserts £4

Apple & Almond Slices £3.50

Toffee Tarts £4

Twin Heart Chocolate Dessert £4

Vibrant Macaroons £5

Strawberries in Heart Shaped Punnet (V) £3.50

Box of Chocolates

Milk & Dark Chocolate Hearts £1.50

Bottle of Drink

Selection of fizz, white, red, rose and non-alcoholic drink options available

Conte Pruilli Proseeco £12

Check out the full menu here .